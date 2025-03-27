Soccer

Mabasa heaps praise on fellow Bucs striker Radiopane

'The boy knows how to finish, how to time runs'

27 March 2025 - 09:10
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Boitumelo Radiopane of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on March 16, 2025 in Johannesburg.
Boitumelo Radiopane of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on March 16, 2025 in Johannesburg.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane

Orlando Pirates forward Tshegofatso Mabasa has spoken glowingly about teammate Boitumelo Radiopane, suggesting the 23-year-old has all the traits of a top striker.

Radiopane, who returned to the Bucs fold at the beginning of the current season, after a loan spell with Cape Town Spurs, has been playing second fiddle to Mabasa and Evidence Makgopa. So far, the 23-year-old marksman has managed just 107 minutes of league action, with a single goal to show for that. The goal was from the penalty spot in their 8-1 humiliation of Marumo Gallants in December.

Injuries have also played some role in Radiopane getting limited time this season under coach Jose Riveiro, who's a firm believer of giving young blood opportunities. 

Even so, Mabasa still views Radiopane as a very good striker, saying he has a lot to offer. Mabasa was speaking at Zodwa Khoza Foundation Skills and Entrepreneurial Development Centre in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Wednesday, where Pirates donated podcast equipment worth R80,000 courtesy of the Goals for Charity initiative after winning the MTN8 early this term.

"He definitely brings goals and that will be seen as he gets game time... he's a striker and he's a very good player. The boy knows how to finish, the boy knows how to time runs, he knows how to hold the ball and we've seen that already. Let's hope that he can be consistent and continue to give us those dimensions,'' Mabasa said.

Pirates became the first team to win three MTN8 titles in a row when they became the cup holders again early this season. Mabasa says it hasn't yet sunk in that he's part of the team that has managed to bag three successive MTN8 trophies, aiming to keep on winning.

"Personally, it still feels surreal that I am part of the team that has won three MTN8 titles. We have managed to rewrite history quite a few times already as a group... we just want to do more and we know that we're capable,'' Mabasa, who has scored 13 goals in as many games across all competitions this season, said.

SowetanLIVE

Namibia can’t wait for Shalulile to break Nomvethe's PSL record

Namibia coach Collin Benjamin has revealed the whole country was eagerly waiting for the Brave Warriors skipper Peter Shalulile to break PSL's ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Sekhukhune game setting the tone for Esperance CAF duel – Onyango

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango feels playing Sekhukhune United on Friday in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium (7.30pm) ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Cele urges Chiefs fans to stick with them amid tough times

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele believes the Fifa break gave the team enough time to introspect amid recent poor form, and urged their supporters ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Someone from Safa must account for Mokoena issue – Brian Baloyi

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has blasted Safa officials after they failed to pick up that midfielder Teboho Mokoena was not supposed ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear
MEC Maile tables Gauteng budget