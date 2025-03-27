Mabasa heaps praise on fellow Bucs striker Radiopane

Orlando Pirates forward Tshegofatso Mabasa has spoken glowingly about teammate Boitumelo Radiopane, suggesting the 23-year-old has all the traits of a top striker.
Radiopane, who returned to the Bucs fold at the beginning of the current season, after a loan spell with Cape Town Spurs, has been playing second fiddle to Mabasa and Evidence Makgopa. So far, the 23-year-old marksman has managed just 107 minutes of league action, with a single goal to show for that. The goal was from the penalty spot in their 8-1 humiliation of Marumo Gallants in December.
Injuries have also played some role in Radiopane getting limited time this season under coach Jose Riveiro, who's a firm believer of giving young blood opportunities.
Even so, Mabasa still views Radiopane as a very good striker, saying he has a lot to offer. Mabasa was speaking at Zodwa Khoza Foundation Skills and Entrepreneurial Development Centre in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Wednesday, where Pirates donated podcast equipment worth R80,000 courtesy of the Goals for Charity initiative after winning the MTN8 early this term.
"He definitely brings goals and that will be seen as he gets game time... he's a striker and he's a very good player. The boy knows how to finish, the boy knows how to time runs, he knows how to hold the ball and we've seen that already. Let's hope that he can be consistent and continue to give us those dimensions,'' Mabasa said.
Pirates became the first team to win three MTN8 titles in a row when they became the cup holders again early this season. Mabasa says it hasn't yet sunk in that he's part of the team that has managed to bag three successive MTN8 trophies, aiming to keep on winning.
"Personally, it still feels surreal that I am part of the team that has won three MTN8 titles. We have managed to rewrite history quite a few times already as a group... we just want to do more and we know that we're capable,'' Mabasa, who has scored 13 goals in as many games across all competitions this season, said.
SowetanLIVE
Mabasa heaps praise on fellow Bucs striker Radiopane
'The boy knows how to finish, how to time runs'
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
SowetanLIVE
