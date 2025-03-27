SuperSport United midfielder Grant Margeman admits being frustrated by his long-term injury, as he can do nothing to help the team's sinking ship.
Margeman suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) at the beginning of the season and has been sidelined since then.
With SuperSport struggling in the relegation zone, Margeman can only watch helplessly from home. “It is frustrating, as a player you want to be part of the team, you want to be on the field. You want to help the guys. It has been a bit difficult, especially for me,” he told the media during the Honor event in Sandton on Tuesday.
“I know the guys are more than capable of taking the team from where we are at the moment. I think it is for the guys to work hard to make sure they stay positive and put in the work. Us as players, as a team, know the quality we have. We know what we're capable of. I think it is up to us as a team to stay united to make sure the upcoming games, we go out there and give our best.”
After the departure of Gavin Hunt during the Fifa international break due to a string of poor results, Margeman said he was sad to see the coach leave. “I worked with him for two and a half years and he has been a good mentor for me. I think I probably played my best football under him. It was sad to see him go, but it's part of football, just looking forward to the future.”
The 26-year-old midfielder also ruled out any chance of playing this season, saying he will only return in May when the league ends. “It's getting well, I have been doing fieldwork now. A lot of rehab, gym work and working with the physio. So, that's coming along nicely, it is just a bit frustrating not being part of the team but I think in terms of doing the rehab, it has come nicely, so it's just to continue with that and hopefully get back soon.”
SuperSport host fellow strugglers Cape Town City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday at 5.45pm.
SowetanLIVE
Injured Margeman frustrated as he's not able to help SuperSport
Midfielder confident Matsatsantsa will move out of relegation zone
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
SuperSport United midfielder Grant Margeman admits being frustrated by his long-term injury, as he can do nothing to help the team's sinking ship.
Margeman suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) at the beginning of the season and has been sidelined since then.
With SuperSport struggling in the relegation zone, Margeman can only watch helplessly from home. “It is frustrating, as a player you want to be part of the team, you want to be on the field. You want to help the guys. It has been a bit difficult, especially for me,” he told the media during the Honor event in Sandton on Tuesday.
“I know the guys are more than capable of taking the team from where we are at the moment. I think it is for the guys to work hard to make sure they stay positive and put in the work. Us as players, as a team, know the quality we have. We know what we're capable of. I think it is up to us as a team to stay united to make sure the upcoming games, we go out there and give our best.”
After the departure of Gavin Hunt during the Fifa international break due to a string of poor results, Margeman said he was sad to see the coach leave. “I worked with him for two and a half years and he has been a good mentor for me. I think I probably played my best football under him. It was sad to see him go, but it's part of football, just looking forward to the future.”
The 26-year-old midfielder also ruled out any chance of playing this season, saying he will only return in May when the league ends. “It's getting well, I have been doing fieldwork now. A lot of rehab, gym work and working with the physio. So, that's coming along nicely, it is just a bit frustrating not being part of the team but I think in terms of doing the rehab, it has come nicely, so it's just to continue with that and hopefully get back soon.”
SuperSport host fellow strugglers Cape Town City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday at 5.45pm.
SowetanLIVE
Mabasa heaps praise on fellow Bucs striker Radiopane
Namibia can’t wait for Shalulile to break Nomvethe's PSL record
Sekhukhune game setting the tone for Esperance CAF duel – Onyango
Cele urges Chiefs fans to stick with them amid tough times
Broos cautions Bafana not to do 'stupid things' in remaining matches
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos