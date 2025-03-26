The match against Sekhukhune was postponed earlier this month after the Lucas Moripe venue was double-booked,with the U-17 Fifa Women's World Cup qualifier.
Having not played since their 1-2 defeat to Orlando Pirates in a Betway Premiership match before the international break, Onyango said it is ideal to play Sekhukhune before Esperance.
"We would have loved to play a couple of weeks back but the game was postponed and we were in camp, but we are looking forward to the match once again," Onyango told the club media department.
"Even though some guys are with the national team and they will come in and join us for a few days, we have no choice but to play because we have a lot of matches ahead.
"The guys are looking forward to the game and everyone who is given an opportunity [to play] has to give his best because we are all here to play. The game on Friday will give us momentum going into the Champions League match against Esperance on Tuesday."
Sekhukhune game setting the tone for Esperance CAF duel – Onyango
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango feels playing Sekhukhune United on Friday in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium (7.30pm) will benefit them ahead of their CAF Champions League fixture against Esperance at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday as they look to have momentum.
Onyango was also satisfied with their Uganda trip during the Fifa break where they gave back to the community in his home country.
"The international break was not the best because we were having a loss [against Pirates] behind us, but going forward, I had an African tour with the club that involved giving back to young Ugandans playing football, my former club and my former school," he said.
"For the club to see my roots, where I come from, and who gave me the first opportunity to play professional football... [was emotional], and it went well because the chairman [Thlopie Motsepe] was involved with a few marketing people.
"The international break went well in terms of marketing the club and giving back to the people of Uganda."
