Cele urges Chiefs fans to stick with them amid tough times
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele believes the Fifa break gave the team enough time to introspect amid recent poor form, and urged their supporters to never forsake them as that would see them go from the frying pan into the fire.
In their last game before the Fifa break, Chiefs were humbled 2-0 by relegation-threatened Richards Bay, taking their league defeats to nine this season. Amakhosi resume action when they face Golden Arrows – who’ve already beaten them in the first round of the season – at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.
“After this space [the Fifa break] of observation and thinking, going deep into our minds and hearts, I feel positive about the next game. We’re working very hard, trying to put some new things in our game,” Cele said on Wednesday.
“In these situations [where consistency eludes the team], I don’t think talking is really something they [their fans] need, [instead] they need our reaction inside those four corners. So I’d say we need them, despite these difficult moments, because without them, things will become even more difficult for us. We just have to go onto the pitch and show that we need them.”
Cele, 28, joined Chiefs as a free agent in January and he’s already established himself as a key player at the club. The lad from KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal said it had always been his dream to play for Chiefs.
“My heart has always been here. I have been working for my dreams, and I think it’s something that was always going to happen for me to come here.
“I feel good that I am here to try to help the team so that we can achieve our objectives.”
Cele suggested that every team becomes extra motivated when they face Chiefs because of the team’s stature and history, and expects the same applies to Arrows.
“We are who we are, and when people play against us, it’s always a difficult game for us. Golden Arrows have always been a competitive team, and now with the new coaching changes there, I think they’re becoming more of a possession-based team,” Cele added.
