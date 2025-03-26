As Bafana Bafana continued to raise expectations that they'll qualify for the World Cup when they defied the odds to beat Benin 2-0 in Abidjan on Tuesday, coach Hugo Broos has cautioned that the job wasn't yet done, urging his team not to do “stupid things” in the remaining four games of these qualifiers.
Broos cautions Bafana not to do 'stupid things' in remaining matches
As Bafana Bafana continued to raise expectations that they'll qualify for the World Cup when they defied the odds to beat Benin 2-0 in Abidjan on Tuesday, coach Hugo Broos has cautioned that the job wasn't yet done, urging his team not to do “stupid things” in the remaining four games of these qualifiers.
“We have to be confident and not be afraid of anybody that plays against us. The only thing we can do is to continue working hard like we've been doing. We must not think that everything is already done,” Broos said.
“We're already in a good position but I think with the group that we're in, if we don't do stupid things, we are very close to qualification.”
Lyle Foster and second-half substitute Jayden Adams were on target for Bafana against Benin. The outcome meant SA are now on 13 points, albeit they could still be docked three points for fielding a defaulter in Teboho Mokoena in the 2-0 win over Lesotho in Polokwane last Friday.
Mokoena should have served a one-game ban against Lesotho after picking two yellow cards (against Benin on match-day one of these qualifiers in 2023 and against Zimbabwe on match-day four last November).
This situation, which threatens Bafana with a point deduction, only came to the fore a few hours before the game against Benin. In what looked like a precaution, Broos decided to completely leave Mokoena out of the match-day squad on Tuesday and Bafana coach refused to comment on this circumstance after the game.
Bafana lead Group C with 13 points, five ahead of second-placed Rwanda, who are tied with Benin in third but have a better goal difference. Losing three points would leave Bafana with 10, which won't move them from the summit of the pool with four matches to go.
Bafana's remaining WC qualifiers (* away but hosted in SA)
September: v Lesotho (away)*
September: v Nigeria (home)
October: v Zim (away)*
October: Rwanda (home)
