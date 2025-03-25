Recent form (five matches, excluding Chan qualifiers): WLDDD
11 October 2024: thumped Rwanda 3-0 in the Afcon qualifiers at home (Abidjan).
15 October 2024: lost 2-1 to Rwanda away in the Afcon qualifiers.
14 November 2024: drew 1-all against Nigeria in the Afcon qualifiers at home (Abidjan).
18 November 2024: drew goalless against Libya in the Afcon qualifiers away.
20 March 2025: drew 2-all against Zimbabwe in the current World Cup qualifiers away (Durban).
NB: Benin lacks Fifa-accredited stadiums, so they play their home games in Ivory Coast.
Head-to-head against Bafana
Bafana beat Benin in both matches they’ve played. Bafana won 2-0 in the first game, courtesy of Siyabonga Nomvethe’s brace in the group stages of the 2004 Afcon in Tunisia. The second game was in the current World Cup qualifiers, where SA won 2-1 in Durban in November 2023.
Rankings
Benin are ranked 94th by Fifa, 37 places behind Bafana. The Cheetahs are ranked 21st by CAF, while SA are 10th.
Did you know?
Benin’s first-choice keeper, Marcel Dandjinou, plays for JDR Stars in SA’s second-tier league.
Things to know about Benin before they meet SA in Abidjan
SA has the upper hand over the West African country
Image: BackpagePix
While Bafana Bafana have played 12 consecutive matches without a defeat, Benin have won only once in their last five matches. We uncover more facts about Les Guépards (The Cheetahs) ahead of facing SA in a World Cup qualifier in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Tuesday. Kickoff is 6pm SA time.
Key players: Steve Mounié, Andréas Hountondji and Jodel Dossou
Mounié, who plies his trade for German Bundesliga side Augsburg, is Benin’s main source of goals, having already scored three times in the current World Cup qualifiers. The lanky 30-year-old centre-forward, who’s also the side’s skipper, has been capped 55 times, scoring 18 goals in the process.
French-born Hountondji, 22, is a versatile winger who plays for Belgian top-flight outfit Standard Liège, on loan from EFL Championship club Burnley. Standing at 1,90m, Hountondji is a crucial cog in Benin’s style of play that’s characterised by long balls and physicality.
Plying his trade with Luxembourg side Victoria Rosport, Dossou has been Benin’s super-sub in recent games. The 33-year-old boasts two assists in the current World Cup qualifiers. Dossou is one of the most-capped players in the current squad, having played 63 games for The Cheetahs with 10 goals to show for that.
Broos angry as Bafana barred from training at match venue
