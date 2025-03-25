Just when Bafana Bafana are spreading positivity across the country, thanks to their recent impressive form, it's not all rosy at Safa House. The association has failed to pay its staff this month's salaries on time.
"We are writing to inform you that, regrettably, we will not be able to pay your salaries tomorrow [on Tuesday]. Normally, your salaries are paid on the 25th of each month. However, due to a delayed payment from one of our partners, inevitably we will also delay your salary payments,'' read a letter Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao sent to the association's employees on Monday.
Embattled Safa fails to pay March salaries on time
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Supplied
In the same letter, Monyepao suggested that Safa's coffers had run dry, despite the association having vehemently dismissed claims that it was bankrupt in the past. The Safa CEO vowed the salaries would be paid on March 31.
"Unfortunately, at this stage we do not have adequate financial reserves to make up for this delayed payment. We have received a commitment from the partner that we will have our payment before 31st March 2024. Therefore, your March salaries will be paid by March 31st 2025,'' further said the letter to Safa employees.
Safa's financial difficulties are well-documented. Last December, Monyepao admitted the association was still owing Bafana and Banyana Banyana players fortunes in match bonuses. When contacted for comment on Tuesday morning, Monyepao wasn't reached.
