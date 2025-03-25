Ellis stunned SA are not among Wafcon favourites

Despite being the defending Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has questioned why her side are not counted among the tournament's favourites by pundits.
Banyana will begin their Wafcon title defence on July 5-26 in Morocco. They face Ghana in the opening match. While they are ramping up preparations, Ellis says many talk about Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia as favourites without mentioning SA. Nevertheless, Ellis feels the underdog tag suits them well ahead of the tournament.
“Even though we are the defending champions we are not classed as one of the favourites. People talk about Zambia, Nigeria and Morocco to say who is likely to win it. They don't talk about SA and we try to keep that inside of what we want to do,” Ellis explained to the media during a JPMorgan event in Johannesburg.
“We've never been big talkers on anything like that. We know how big the task is. We know as the defending champions, whoever plays against us is their final. So, we had to be prepared, once we knew who we were playing against we started looking at getting footage and trying to analyse and share that with other coaches.
“Just to make sure when the time comes we have all the information. The only thing is Ghana have a new coach [Lars Kim Björkegrenn], so that will be key for us to make sure that we get over that first hurdle. Our first game is Ghana and we have to make sure we are covered when we select the squad.”
Banyana will face Malawi in two friendly matches on April 5 and 8 as part of their preparations for the tournament.
“We know it is going to be tough this time because when you are the defending champions, you become the one that everyone chases; when you are not the pressure is off,” she said.
“But I think having been there you understand what needs to happen, you look at Nigeria, they have done it over and over, they are serial winners and to be put in the same bracket as them you have to earn it.
“I think all of us know how big it is to win it back-to-back and we are working hard towards it and we have to plan and prepare properly.”
SowetanLIVE
Ellis stunned SA are not among Wafcon favourites
Coach wary of Ghana after getting a new mentor
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
