Soccer

Broos raves about Rele as Bafana aim for another win

SA coach cautions Benin in neutral Ivory Coast will be tougher than Lesotho

By Sihle Ndebele - 24 March 2025 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Relebohile Mofokeng of Bafana Bafana during Friday’s Fifa World Cup qualifier against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. SA won 2-0.
Image: Philip Maeta

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes a repeat of the performance that saw them beat Lesotho 2-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday against Benin at Abidjan's Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny would guarantee them another victory.

Bafana's win over neighbours Lesotho, courtesy of goals from Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams, put them in the driving seat in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers. Broos' men face Benin, who are two points behind them in second place, tomorrow (6pm SA time).

“It will be as difficult as it was against Lesotho when we face Benin ... yes, it will be a different game but difficult but if we are well-prepared and we can replicate the performance we managed against Lesotho, I think we can also win the game there [in Abidjan],” Broos said.

Despite scoring in what was his maiden start for Bafana against Lesotho, Broos implied that Mofokeng may not start against Benin.

“I can tell you that nobody is a regular Bafana Bafana player. We're 23 [meaning they have 23 players in the squad], that is first. Second, I said also before as a coach you have to see what the right moment is to bring a player in. And I think this game was the right moment for Rele [Mofokeng],” Bafana coach said.

“He played a good game and this is what we need. When you see some young guy in the team you only have hope that he can succeed because when he doesn't imagine. Imagine if Rele played a bad game and then everybody would tell you maybe it's too soon or maybe he is not so good...

“For me, he played a good game, but this was also an opportunity to do that [to start him]. You can't do that against Nigeria or for the first time in Benin because those are different games.”

Bafana left for Ivory Coast on a chartered flight yesterday morning. Benin lack CAF-accredited stadiums, hence they play their home games in Ivory Coast.

Bafana's remaining WC qualifiers (* away but hosted in SA)

Tomorrow: v Benin (away)

September: v Lesotho (away)*

 September: v Nigeria (home)

October: v Zim (away)* 

October: Rwanda (home)

