Soccer

Amajita coach critical of team's play after 6-0 lashing of Botswana

We need to do away with mindset of taking opponents lightly – Mdaka

By Sihle Ndebele - 23 March 2025 - 11:03
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Raymond Mdaka, coach of the SA U20 team.
Raymond Mdaka, coach of the SA U20 team.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Despite netting six unanswered goals against neighbours Botswana in a friendly at Soweto UJ Campus Stadium on Saturday, SA Under-20 coach Raymond Mdaka was still critical of his troops' overall application on the day.

Cape Town City's Jody Ah Shene and Mfundo Vilakazi of Kaizer Chiefs scored twice apiece, while Langelihle Phili of Stellenbosch and Ah Shene's City teammate, Shakeel April, were also on target.

The two teams will meet again in another friendly at the same venue on Tuesday as Amajita continue to prepare for the upcoming U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), to be staged in Ivory Coast from April 26 to May 18.

"Not that much [of a good game]. Maybe we played to the strengths of the opponent. The way I know our team, we should have done much better. I think it went to the players' mind to say 'Botswana won't pose much challenge', which is something we shouldn't be doing because we're preparing [for Afcon],'' Mdaka said.

"Sometimes it's fine because we score goals, but we need to apply ourselves seriously because we're going to face challenges if we don't do that going forward. So, we need to do away with the mindset of taking opponents lightly. We must do the right things all the time."

Amajita are in Group B which is seen as the group of death because it has Nigeria, Egypt and Morocco. The four teams to reach the semifinals in Ivory Coast will automatically qualify for the U-20 World Cup as Africa's four representatives.

The U-20 global spectacle will be hosted by Chile from September 27 to October 19 this year.

SowetanLIVE 

SA U-20 want to end Cosafa/Afcon tournament by beating Zambia in final

Whatever happens in the Cosafa/Afcon U-20 final against Zambia on Saturday in Maputo, South Africa U-20 coach Raymond Mdaka says the right boxes ...
Sport
5 months ago

Mdaka takes Amajita to U20 Afcon – against all odds

Coach Raymond Mdaka’s Amajita have defied the odds by qualifying for next year’s Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after they beat Angola 1-0 in ...
Sport
5 months ago

Mdaka faces tests to pick his best XI

Amajita mentor Raymond Mdaka already knows he won't get some of the players he included in his final squad for the Cosafa U-20 Championship, which ...
Sport
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

MEC Maile tables Gauteng budget
Four pupils die in Ekurhuleni car crash