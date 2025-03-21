Soccer

Gavin Hunt leaves SuperSport United with immediate effect

21 March 2025 - 11:05
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Gavin Hunt has been relieved from his duties as SuperSport United coach after a string of poor results.
Gavin Hunt has been relieved from his duties as SuperSport United coach after a string of poor results.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

SuperSport United management have finally pulled the trigger and fired embattled coach Gavin Hunt after a poor run of only one DStv Premiership win in their last ten outings.

This string of poor results has left United sitting dangerously second from the bottom on the log standings and interim coach Andre Arendse and assistant and goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign.

Going into the final stretch of the season, United have 21 points from as many matches and they will be under pressure to get three points when they return to league action against fellow strugglers Cape Town City at the end of the month.

“The board and management of the club have expressed their appreciation to Hunt for the work he has done as head coach over many years,” read a statement by the club.

“We remain convinced that Gavin still has much to contribute to South African and African football given his extensive knowledge and experience. We will always remain grateful for the impact he has had on the club and South African football.

“Andre Arendse will serve as an interim head coach with goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson as his assistant.”

Downs, Bucs last eight fixtures confirmed

The Confédération Africaine de Football has confirmed the fixture dates and kick-off times for the eagerly-anticipated TotalEnergies CAF Champions ...
Sport
1 day ago

SuperSport United can still make the top eight —Ndlovu

SuperSport United midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu has admitted that their position in the Betway Premiership is concerning.
Sport
2 weeks ago

The Quick Interview | Gavin still in Hunt for more PSL milestones

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt celebrated his 1,000th match as a PSL coach in a game against Golden Arrows last week, a feat many coaches can ...
News
3 weeks ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and Mosimane

Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena and Oupa “Ace” Manyisa. who played for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, go down memory lane as they reflect on ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ...
MEC Maile tables Gauteng budget