New coach to use Fifa break to fine tune their finishing and defence
Tinkler knows boxes to tick to fine-tune Sekhukhune
Image: Charle Lombard
Sekhukhune United's new coach Eric Tinkler has identified finishing and defence as areas he will be working on during the Fifa break to improve the team.
He recently took over the reins at the Limpopo club replacing Lehlohonolo Seema, and has been in charge of two games, winning one and losing the other.
Tinkler says there is not enough creativity in the team, which has been struggling to deal with crosses coming into the box, and will work hard to get it right. “There is still a lot of work I need to do in terms of the playing style I want. In the final third, I don't think there's enough creativity and penetration,” he said.
"Those are the areas we need to work on and the mistakes. In the two games that I’ve been in charge, the three goals [conceded] have come from crosses and we don’t seem to be able to deal with that. So, those are areas where we have to figure out what the issue is because our defence is not dealing with it and now that we have the Fifa break, we can work on those elements to improve them.
"You want to be competing at the highest level and you want to be conceding fewer goals and I think that has been the weakness for the club. Yes, they have been winning matches, but they have been conceding goals"
Tinkler also feels there’s enough talent and experienced players at the club and now wants to add certain elements to take them to the next step."There is a lot of talent here and there is a lot of experience in this team, players who have played at the highest level at big clubs," he said.
"Talent is not an issue; it is about building on what they’ve achieved so far and then adding certain elements I think we need to bring into our game to make sure we stay strong and build a credible season moving forward."
