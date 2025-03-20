Stellies beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 away in their last match at Peter Mokaba Stadium, and Barker said they were happy with where they are. “It’s good to go into the Fifa break sitting in third position, and we’re now looking forward to the remainder of the season. We also have a big quarterfinal match against Zamalek to look forward to,” Barker said.
On-form Stellies ready for Zamalek in Confed Cup, says Barker
Barker says team are on course to reach their target this season
Image: Philip Maeta
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is excited with his side's form ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal first leg clash against Zamalek at Cape Town Stadium on April 2.
The Cape winelands side went into the Fifa break after satisfying results which saw them move to third in the Betway Premiership log table.
Stellies beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 away in their last match at Peter Mokaba Stadium, and Barker said they were happy with where they are. “It’s good to go into the Fifa break sitting in third position, and we’re now looking forward to the remainder of the season. We also have a big quarterfinal match against Zamalek to look forward to,” Barker said.
“I think the Fifa break is coming at a good time for us. We have played a lot of games of late, with some tough fixtures, both physically and emotionally. To win in our last game against a good team and to be in third position is really good. There is still a lot of work to be done, and we can't get ahead of ourselves, but we are happy where we are.”
Barker also feels they are in touch with reaching their objectives this campaign and that they plan to finish strong after the recess. “ I think our season targets can be to emulate last term,” he said..
“Can we get back to Africa? So, now, we are in that position. We were in the final in the MTN8 and two quarterfinals and a third one to look forward to. I think it has been a good season for us. Now the important part is to just pull it through and see it through to finish strong. If we can do that, it will be really a good season.”
The 57-year-old mentor is pleased with how Lesiba Nku has settled in well at the club after his January move from Mamelodi Sundowns. “It has taken a bit of a while just to build him up. He is going to be a massive player for us. He is a real quality footballer and I am pleased with him. He did not play much football when he was at Sundowns. He had few injuries, plus not playing and training the way he should have been.”
