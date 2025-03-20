Mismatch looms, but SA must watch out for Chippa's Makhele

Lesotho may be SA's neighbours but not many know much about their national team, Likuena (the Crocodiles). We bring to light a few facts about the team which will lock horns with Bafana Bafana in a World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday (6pm).
Key players
Thabo Makhele, Neo Mokhachane and Lehlohonolo Fothoane
Central defender Makhele is arguably the most familiar face to South Africans , playing his football for Chippa United in the Betway Premiership. The 30-year-old has been in great form for the Chilli Boys, playing 19 league games so far this season. Makhele would be hoping his familiarity with SA football helps him stop Bafana.
Left-winger Mokhachane plies his trade with Jwaneng Galaxy in Botswana. Capped eight times by Likuena, he is a dangerman – thanks to his blistering speed and nippy footwork. Mokhachane, 28, scored Lesotho's last goal when they beat Central Africa Republic 1-0 in Afcon qualifier at Free State Stadium last November.
Fothoane is one of the most-capped players in the current squad, boasting 23 appearances. The 28-year-old, who plays for Township Rollers in Botswana, is deep-lying playmaker who can even operate as a defensive midfielder ,due to his ability to break up play, retain possession, and create chances for teammates.
Last-5 matches form (excluding Chan qualifiers): LWLDL
18 Nov 2024; thumped 0-7 by Morocco in Afcon qualifiers, away
14 Nov 2024; beat CAR 1-0 in Afcon qualifiers, home (Bloemfontein)
15 Oct 2024: lost 0-2 to Gabon in Afcon qualifiers, home (Durban)
11 Oct 2024: drew goalless against Gabon in Afcon qualifiers, away
9 Sept 2024: lost 0-2 to Morocco in Afcon qualifiers, home (but the game was played in Morocco)
NB: Lesotho's Setsoto Stadium is no longer CAF-accredited, hence they play most of their home games in SA
Head to head against Bafana (excluding Cosafa Cup and Chan)
Bafana and Lesotho have met eight times. SA won four of those meetings, with three draws and one defeat (1-0 in a friendly in March 2021 in Maseru).
Rankings
Lesotho are ranked 149 by Fifa, 92 places behind SA.
Likuena are 45th in the CAF rankings, while Bafana are 10th
SowetanLIVE
Mismatch looms, but SA must watch out for Chippa's Makhele
Image: Philip Maeta
SowetanLIVE
