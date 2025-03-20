Downs, Bucs last eight fixtures confirmed

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has confirmed the fixture dates and kick-off times for the eagerly-anticipated TotalEnergies CAF Champions league and Confederation Cup quarterfinals.
The first leg matches in the CAF Champions League will be played on Tuesday, April 1, and the return legs on Tuesday, April 8, bar the clash between Orlando Pirates and MC Alger that will be staged a day later.
Mamelodi Sundowns will host Tunisia’s Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Loftus Stadium in the first leg of their tie at 3pm. The reverse fixture is at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi (kick-off 9pm). Defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt welcome Sudan’s Al Hilal SC to the Cairo International Stadium for their first leg and then travel to the Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya in Nouakchott, Mauritania, for the return leg a week later.
Egyptian side Pyramids FC will host AS FAR from Morocco at the 30 June Stadium in their first leg, with the return at the Stade d'honneur de Meknès. Algerian outfit MC Alger welcome Pirates to the Stade 5 Juillet 1962, with the return leg of that game to be played on Wednesday, April 9, at Orlando Stadium.
The winner of the clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance will face either Al Ahly or Al Hilal. Meanwhile, the victor between Alger and Pirates will meet the winner of the Pyramids versus AS FAR tie. The first leg quarterfinal matches in the Confederation Cup will be played on Wednesday, April 2, and the return legs on Wednesday, April 9.
Stellenbosch welcome defending champions Zamalek from Egypt to the Cape Town Stadium, before the return leg at the Cairo International Stadium.
CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE (quarterfinals, first leg)
Tuesday, April 1: Sundowns v Esperance (3pm); Al Ahly v Al Hilal (9pm); Pyramids vs AS FAR (9pm); MC Alger v Pirates (9pm)
Second leg:
Tuesday, April 8: Al Hilal v Al Ahl (9pm); AS FAR v Pyramids (9pm); Esperance v Sundowns (9pm)
Wednesday, April 9: Pirates vs MC Alger (6pm)
Downs, Bucs last eight fixtures confirmed
