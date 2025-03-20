Coach downplays Pirates' ambition to win DDC title

Orlando Pirates DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) coach Joseph “Dukuduku” Makhanya has made it clear winning the championship is never their priority, insisting helping the Soweto club “save millions [or rands]” in the transfer market is what drives them.
Third-placed Pirates are still very much in the DDC title race, having amassed 43 points, five behind leaders and archrivals Kaizer Chiefs who have a game in hand. The archrivals lock horns at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday (3pm).
Heading into the Soweto derby, Makhanya has downplayed ambitions to fight for the title, reiterating their primary aim was to promote players to the first team so the Buccaneers don’t spend a fortune in the transfer market. “We're not focused on trying to catch Chiefs or win the championship. We aim to develop players to feed the first team because you can see now that the transfer market is bloated,” he told Sowetan yesterday.
“You see teams like [Mamelodi] Sundowns go to countries like Brazil to get players, so we want to help Pirates save millions by developing players who can do well in the top-flight. Yes, winning the championship is good for a coach's CV but if I were to choose between winning the title and promoting five players at the end of the season, I’d take promoting players any day because that’s what drives us.”
Makhanya has already promoted several players to the senior team, with talented left-footed centre-back Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi, 19, the latest player to knuckle down in the first team from DDC. He says Mbokazi's exploits in the Premiership serve as motivation to his current troops.
“We're proud of Mbokazi. A few weeks ago he was here with us in the DDC, speaking isiZulu only without understanding terms like counter-press, pressure and cover-balance, but because he's talented he was nurtured easily. The boys look at him as an inspiration and it helps that they don't have to look far for motivation,” said Makhanya stated.
DDC fixtures (all at Dr Petrus Molemela unless stated)
Saturday: Chippa v Stellenbosch, Buffalo City (10am); Magesi v Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba (12noon); Sundowns v SuperSport (1pm); Marumo v Sekhukhune (3pm)
Sunday: Polokwane v CPT City, Old Peter Mokaba (10am); AmaZulu v Arrows (1pm); Pirates v Chiefs (3pm)
Coach downplays Pirates' ambition to win DDC title
Makhanya says aim is to ‘develop more players to feed the first team, save millions’
Image: Philip Maeta
Orlando Pirates DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) coach Joseph “Dukuduku” Makhanya has made it clear winning the championship is never their priority, insisting helping the Soweto club “save millions [or rands]” in the transfer market is what drives them.
Third-placed Pirates are still very much in the DDC title race, having amassed 43 points, five behind leaders and archrivals Kaizer Chiefs who have a game in hand. The archrivals lock horns at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday (3pm).
Heading into the Soweto derby, Makhanya has downplayed ambitions to fight for the title, reiterating their primary aim was to promote players to the first team so the Buccaneers don’t spend a fortune in the transfer market. “We're not focused on trying to catch Chiefs or win the championship. We aim to develop players to feed the first team because you can see now that the transfer market is bloated,” he told Sowetan yesterday.
“You see teams like [Mamelodi] Sundowns go to countries like Brazil to get players, so we want to help Pirates save millions by developing players who can do well in the top-flight. Yes, winning the championship is good for a coach's CV but if I were to choose between winning the title and promoting five players at the end of the season, I’d take promoting players any day because that’s what drives us.”
Makhanya has already promoted several players to the senior team, with talented left-footed centre-back Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi, 19, the latest player to knuckle down in the first team from DDC. He says Mbokazi's exploits in the Premiership serve as motivation to his current troops.
“We're proud of Mbokazi. A few weeks ago he was here with us in the DDC, speaking isiZulu only without understanding terms like counter-press, pressure and cover-balance, but because he's talented he was nurtured easily. The boys look at him as an inspiration and it helps that they don't have to look far for motivation,” said Makhanya stated.
DDC fixtures (all at Dr Petrus Molemela unless stated)
Saturday: Chippa v Stellenbosch, Buffalo City (10am); Magesi v Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba (12noon); Sundowns v SuperSport (1pm); Marumo v Sekhukhune (3pm)
Sunday: Polokwane v CPT City, Old Peter Mokaba (10am); AmaZulu v Arrows (1pm); Pirates v Chiefs (3pm)
On-form Stellies ready for Zamalek in Confed Cup, says Barker
Tinkler knows boxes to tick to fine-tune Sekhukhune
Mismatch looms, but SA must watch out for Chippa's Makhele
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos