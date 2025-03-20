Retired Bafana Bafana defender David Kannemeyer – who last played when Lesotho stunned SA in March 2001 in Maseru in a friendly – has warned the Hugo Broos-coached side against thinking Likuena will be pushovers.
Bafana host Lesotho in a World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (6pm).
“There’s no easy game in World Cup qualifiers, so Bafana must not think Lesotho will be a walk in the park. I remember when they beat us in 2001, we underestimated them, so Bafana must not repeat the mistake we made,” Kannemeyer told Sowetan yesterday.
The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns left-back is also convinced Bafana have enough depth to soldier on, even without regular defenders in left-back Aubrey Modiba and centre-back Rushwin Dortley. He lauded the return of Lyle Foster and Percy Tau, who missed the last camp in November.
“Coach Broos has been [around] for a while and has widened the pool of players, so the depth is there. I don’t think we can cry about the absence of Dortley and Modiba ... we have [Fawaaz] Basadien who can play left-back and the coach is spoilt for choice at central defence,'' Kannemeyer said.
Modiba was excused from camp as his wife has given birth to their child, while Dortley recently underwent a knee operation.
Bafana – who are second in Group C with seven points, level with leaders Rwanda, who have a better goal difference after four games – will face Benini next Tuesday in another World Cup qualifier in Abidjan (6pm).
Bafana must not take Likuena lightly, David Kannemeyer warns
Image: Ashley Vlotman
