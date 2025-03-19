Zwane wants his side to show character in the remaining fixtures and to try to finish in a respectable position.
Zwane demands improvement for Usuthu to secure Top 8 berth
Image: Lefty Shivambu
With a top-eight finish not secured yet and with seven matches remaining, AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has acknowledged that the team will have to dig deep to achieve that objective.
Usuthu are seventh in the Betway Premiership log table and lead eighth-placed Kaizer Chiefs by a single point and ninth-placed Chippa United by five.
After they suffered two successive defeats before the Fifa break – to Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy – an unimpressed Zwane is demanding improvement.
“We are left with seven games now and we need to do better. When we have a chance to consolidate our place in the top eight we lose games, more especially at home,” he said. “I would understand if we were playing away. I’m not saying we should be choosing where we play. Everywhere we play, we should be aiming for a win.”
Zwane wants his side to show character in the remaining fixtures and to try to finish in a respectable position.
“The plan is simple. It is for us to get maximum points ... The players know all of this, we need to finish in a respectable position no matter what,” he said.
“So, we will have to dig deep in all the remaining matches. We just need to show character – the mission is clear, and we have to play to win every game. Now we have this Fifa break, we have the time to work on many things, and we need to turn things around because we can’t go on like this.”
Zwane welcomed the addition of goalkeeper coach Wendell Robinson to their technical team and believes he will play a significant role.
“Coach Wendell is a huge plus with a lot of experience. He has been in the game and has achieved a lot. We needed someone like him ... that will change things for the better. He is one person that likes to win. He is used to winning and you can see he wants to hit the ground running.”
