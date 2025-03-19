Soccer

Moloisane can't wait to debut for Bafana

19 March 2025 - 08:15
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Thabo Moloisane of Stellenbosch FC
Image: Philip Maeta

Stellenbosch defender Thabo Moloisane is banking on the experience he gained playing continental football to help him knuckle down at Bafana Bafana.

The 26-year-old is part of the Bafana squad announced to do duty against neighbours Lesotho and Benin in World Cup qualifiers.

SA host Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday (6pm), before facing Benin in Abidjan next Tuesday (6pm). Lack of CAF-accredited stadiums in Benin forced this game to be moved to Ivory Coast.

“It's very important going to the national team, having had experience on the continent with your team... you kind of have a taste of what's required to play at this level; and you have a proper judgment of what's expected of you. So, the experience of playing in the CAF Confederation Cup prepared me for the international stage,'' said Moloisane, who had never made the Bafana final squad before.

Stellenbosch defender Thabo Moloisane

A former Under-20 national team player, Moloisane started all 10 games for Stellies en route to the Confederation Cup quarterfinals. The Cape Winelands side will face Egyptian giants and defending champions Zamalek in the quarterfinals, with the first leg billed for Cape Town Stadium on April 2. The away leg is in Cairo seven days later.

Even so, as a newbie in the team, Moloisane is unlikely to start, with Siyabonga Ngezana and Grant Kekana expected to be deployed at the heart of defence. 

Another newbie in the team, Ndamulelo Maphangule of Cape Town City, who replaced injured Orlando Pirates ace Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi at the 11th hour, couldn't hide his gratitude for the opportunity.

“First of all, I am grateful for the opportunity. I've been waiting to be part of Bafana. Right now, I want to prove that everything is possible... that even if you play for Polokwane City you can do well at Bafana,'' said Maphangule, who has one goal from 19 league games this term.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Aubrey Modiba was yesterday excused from the squad after his wife gave birth, with 21-year-old Sekhukhune United's Vuyo Letlapa replacing him.

SowetanLIVE

