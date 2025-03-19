A former Under-20 national team player, Moloisane started all 10 games for Stellies en route to the Confederation Cup quarterfinals. The Cape Winelands side will face Egyptian giants and defending champions Zamalek in the quarterfinals, with the first leg billed for Cape Town Stadium on April 2. The away leg is in Cairo seven days later.
Moloisane can't wait to debut for Bafana
Image: Philip Maeta
Stellenbosch defender Thabo Moloisane is banking on the experience he gained playing continental football to help him knuckle down at Bafana Bafana.
The 26-year-old is part of the Bafana squad announced to do duty against neighbours Lesotho and Benin in World Cup qualifiers.
SA host Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday (6pm), before facing Benin in Abidjan next Tuesday (6pm). Lack of CAF-accredited stadiums in Benin forced this game to be moved to Ivory Coast.
“It's very important going to the national team, having had experience on the continent with your team... you kind of have a taste of what's required to play at this level; and you have a proper judgment of what's expected of you. So, the experience of playing in the CAF Confederation Cup prepared me for the international stage,'' said Moloisane, who had never made the Bafana final squad before.
