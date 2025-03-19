Lesotho have ‘a lot of fighters’: Mudau, Appollis warn Bafana face tricky foes
SA wary as they look to take another step towards 2026 World Cup
Bafana Bafana players Khuliso Mudau and Oswin Appollis are looking forward to maintaining the team's positive results that saw them lose only one match in open play in their 17 outings last year.
Bafana's form saw them re-enter the top 10 ranked nations on the continent, their stellar performances including finishing third at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early last year.
Ahead of their crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday and Benin in Ivory Coast on Tuesday, regular right-back Mudau and Appollis, an attacker who has blossomed under coach Hugo Broos, spoke of the need to keep the momentum going.
Bafana have earned seven points in their four qualifiers and wins against Lesotho and Benin would take them closer to qualifying for the World Cup, other than as hosts, for the first time since 2002. South Africa, Rwanda and Benin lead group C with seven points.
“Our preparations are going well, and I think everyone is ready and happy to play the game on Friday. Everyone is looking forward to representing the country,” said the 29-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns star Mudau, who will earn his 20th cap if he plays on Friday.
“Lesotho are a good side but obviously with our supporters [behind us] and the mood in the camp, I think the boys are ready for the game.”
Exciting 23-year-old Polokwane City winger Appollis has been a revelation for Bafana, playing a crucial role in ensuring they qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) that will be played in Morocco in December and January. Appollis featured in all six Afcon qualifiers, contributing two goals and four assists as Broos used him in various positions in attack.
“We know it's going to be a very difficult game; Lesotho are a hard-running team with a lot of fighters,” Appollis said.
“Our preparation went well, it's going to be a difficult game but as South Africa we're always ready to put in the work, run hard and fight hard for the team.
“The mood in camp has been amazing, the boys are ready for Friday and you can see the excitement.
“The coach always tells us everyone wants to beat South Africa and everyone comes guns blazing. It won't be an easy game but we've prepared well and we can get a positive result with hard work.”
Appollis appealed to the people of Limpopo to come in their numbers to support the team. Of late Bafana have been drawing big crowds wherever they play, including in the last 2025 Afcon qualifier in November against South Sudan in Cape Town, which they won 3-0.
“Everywhere we've been in the last few months fans have come in their numbers and I have no doubt Polokwane people will also come and support us in Friday's match.”
Lesotho, who drew against Nigeria away from home in their opener to put the Super Eagles' (in fifth place on three points) campaign in a spin, are in fourth place in group C with five points.
Bafana travel to Ivory Coast on Sunday to meet Benin at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan on Tuesday. Victories against Lesotho and Benin will bring South Africa closer to qualify for the World Cup to be played in Mexico, Canada and the US.
Bafana have participated in three World Cup finals, in 1998, 2002 and as hosts 2010 and have never progressed past the first round. The 2026 World Cup, expanded from 32 to 48 teams, will feature at least nine African teams, with one more able to qualify via an intercontinental playoff.