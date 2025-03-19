Lesotho have ‘a lot of fighters’: Mudau, Appollis warn Bafana face tricky foes

Bafana Bafana players Khuliso Mudau and Oswin Appollis are looking forward to maintaining the team's positive results that saw them lose only one match in open play in their 17 outings last year.

Bafana's form saw them re-enter the top 10 ranked nations on the continent, their stellar performances including finishing third at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early last year.

Ahead of their crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday and Benin in Ivory Coast on Tuesday, regular right-back Mudau and Appollis, an attacker who has blossomed under coach Hugo Broos, spoke of the need to keep the momentum going.

Bafana have earned seven points in their four qualifiers and wins against Lesotho and Benin would take them closer to qualifying for the World Cup, other than as hosts, for the first time since 2002. South Africa, Rwanda and Benin lead group C with seven points.