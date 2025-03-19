Five key players for Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Bafana Bafana take on Lesotho in their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night (6pm), looking to go top of group C ahead of Rwanda.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana take on Lesotho in their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night (6pm), looking to go top of group C ahead of Rwanda.
South Africa’s preparations were slightly affected by withdrawals with coach Hugo Broos forced to replace Orlando Pirates playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi, centre-back Rushwin Dortley of Kaizer Chiefs and left-back Aubrey Modiba of Mamelodi Sundowns.
In their places he called up Stellenbosch centre-back Thabo Moloisane, Polokwane City midfielder Ndamulelo Maphangule and 21-year-old defender Vuyo Letlapa of Sekhukhune United.
Here are the five players who are going to be key for Bafana as they look to claim all three points:
Ronwen Williams
Williams returned to action for Mamelodi Sundowns from an injury layoff against AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates and is available to lead the team in their search for a third qualifying win. Lesotho will battle to breach South Africa's net with the world-class keeper in goal.
Grant Kekana
The Sundowns centre-back has been one of his club's most consistent performers in all competitions this season and Broos, after the withdrawals, is likely to pair him with Siyabonga Ngezana in the heart of the defence.
Teboho Mokoena
The dynamic Downs star has made that central defensive midfield position his own for club and country and Broos will again entrust him with that position, possibly with club teammate Bathusi Aubaas.
Percy Tau
The Qatar SC attacker is back with the national team and expected to walk back into the starting line-up as part of an attack that should include either Lyle Foster, Elias Mokwana or Iqraam Rayners.
Lyle Foster
Whenever he is fully fit, the Burnley striker will always be the favourite to start upfront because of his pedigree and ability to find the back of the net. Broos is likely to give him the leading role at centre-forward.
