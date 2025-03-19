Soccer

Beganovic aims to rocket Galaxy to Confed Cup spot

Rejuvenated Keagan Dolly pleases Bosnian coach

19 March 2025 - 11:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Keagan Dolly of TS Galaxy F.C.
After helping TS Galaxy move from the relegation zone to a top-four spot in the Betway Premiership, coach Adnan Beganovic has outlined their ambitious goal of finishing third and qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

The Rockets have been enjoying an excellent run under Beganovic, who replaced Sead Ramovic earlier this season. Their run saw them in fourth place in the table with seven matches remaining before the end of the campaign.

Beganovic believes it will be a good achievement for the club should they finish in third place as this is their dream. “If we can stay between three or four clubs and play in the CAF Confederation Cup next season, it will be a good history for the club,” Beganovic stated.

“We talked about that with the chairman [Tim Sukazi] and it was a dream before, and now we have the opportunity and deserve to qualify [for Confed Cup]. We will fight for that in every game; and since I took over at the club, we have been better by each game. The players have been playing with great confidence, and we created many opportunities to score.

“If we deserve to be in third or fourth place then we will grab that opportunity and help the club in the CAF competition.”

The Bosnian-born is also satisfied with the progress his side has made since he took over earlier this year. In 19 matches across all competitions, he guided the Rockets to 10 victories, six draws and three defeats. 

“When I came here, I said I wanted to play different football because we have a great squad and quality. We also have a small squad of 21 players, but we have quality,” he said. “Even if we sell two players, we will still play beautiful football. The plan is to have ball possession all the time if we can, create opportunities if we have the ball, and attack the space ... it is my vision.

“What we do is I prepare my team to play like I want to, and I think we have shown huge progress from the beginning until now.”

Beganovic is also impressed with the performance of midfielder Keagan Dolly, who is reviving his career at the club and believes his experience will be key in the remaining matches.

In 12 appearances, Dolly has found the back of the net twice. 

