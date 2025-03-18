“The difference is you can boast that you beat Chiefs, but they give you the same number of points.”
Fezile Gcaba and Yanele Mbuthuma scored in the second half to hand the Natal Rich Boyz all three points. Zothwane added their focus now is to continue collecting points to move up the table.
“One thing that we have instilled in our players is not to think about what is happening behind us because there is nothing we can change. The only thing we can change is to challenge those who are in front and the attitude has been the same to say we focus on what we want to achieve,” he said.
“We know the situation we found ourselves in not only us but most of the teams that are there none wants to be there. Our players have been there before and they know the expectations.”
Bay's next match is away to Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 30.
SowetanLIVE
Zothwane urges Bay to remain level-headed
'Beating Chiefs doesn't give more points than winning other matches'
Image: Darren Stewart
After their 2-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday, Richards Bay coach Papi Zothwane has urged his players to stay grounded as there is still a long way to go in the season.
Bay boosted their chances of survival with victory as they moved to 11th place on the log table with three points ahead of 15th placed SuperSport United.
They are also five points away from the top eight with eight matches remaining.
“It's difficult for us to keep the mentality of the players the same, they must have the hunger to still want to achieve. They know the expectations and we must make sure they remain level-headed because all the points are the same,” Zothwane told the media after the match.
“The difference is you can boast that you beat Chiefs, but they give you the same number of points.”
Fezile Gcaba and Yanele Mbuthuma scored in the second half to hand the Natal Rich Boyz all three points. Zothwane added their focus now is to continue collecting points to move up the table.
“One thing that we have instilled in our players is not to think about what is happening behind us because there is nothing we can change. The only thing we can change is to challenge those who are in front and the attitude has been the same to say we focus on what we want to achieve,” he said.
“We know the situation we found ourselves in not only us but most of the teams that are there none wants to be there. Our players have been there before and they know the expectations.”
Bay's next match is away to Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 30.
SowetanLIVE
Riveiro prays Downs and Bucs meet again in CAF and Cup final
SMSA gives itself a pass for new ticket system
Mazolman confirms bid to buy Royal AM flopped
Cape Town City give Ertugral the boot after eight defeats in 14 matches
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos