Nemasisi optimistic JDR will make playoffs cut

Coach stresses importance of winning home games

18 March 2025 - 13:30
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
JDR coach Nnditsheni Nemasisi
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Orbit College and JDR Stars missed an opportunity to close the gap at the top of the table after Durban City dropped points for drawing with Leruma United in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Title-chasing Orbit and JDR failed to capitalise as they also dropped points at the weekend. Orbit were held to a 1-1 draw by the University of Pretoria at Tuks Stadium, while JDR lost 0-3 to Venda at Thohoyandou Stadium.

The biggest movers were Kruger United who beat Upington City 2-0 at KaNyamazane Stadium on Saturday to move to second on the log table. Kruger, Orbit and JDR are tied on 36 points, six behind leaders Durban.

Had JDR and Orbit won their matches, they would have closed the gap to four and three points between them and Durban. Kruger has been on a good run with four successive victories and will look to continue with that to remain in contention for promotion.

Orbit have not won in their last four matches, drawing all of them, while JDR have been blowing hot and cold in their last four matches.

JDR coach Nditsheni Nemasisi admitted that they missed an opportunity to close the gap by not winning their game, but that he is optimistic they will still finish in the playoff place.

“I think we are not in a bad position, we got a red card in the second half against Venda and that affected us a lot. Playing away if you are one man down is always difficult,” Nemasisi told Sowetan yesterday.

“So, the game against Milford will provide an opportunity to rectify that. We are a few wins away from the playoff position and securing it. If we can get 48 or 49 I think we should be fine and with the current points, we should be fine.

“It is just disappointing that we didn't win our home games; yes, Highbury and Spurs are good teams but when we are playing at home we must try to get maximum points.”

Meanwhile, in the relegation zone, Spurs boosted their chances of survival with a 2-0 victory over Baroka at Global Stadium to move three points ahead of bottom side Leruma United.

Results

University of PTA 1-1 Orbit; Lions 2-2 Leopards; Kruger 2-0 Upington; Casric 2-0 Milford; Leruma 0-0 Durban; Venda 3-0 JDR; Highbury 0-0 Callies; Baroka 0-2 Spurs.

