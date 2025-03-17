After boosting their chances of a top-eight finish with a 2-0 victory over Polokwane City at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium on Saturday, Chippa United coach Thabo September says there is hope that they can finish in a good position in the Betway Premiership.
A goal by Azola Ntsabo in the second half and an own goal by Brian Bwire saw the Chilli Boys end their three-match winless run and move to ninth on the table with 25 points from 20 matches.
September was pleased with the victory and said should they win their games in hand, they will finish in the top eight.
"This is a big win because it really gets us close to the top eight and moves us away from the teams that have been performing well behind us," September told the media after the match.
"Four points away from the top eight, it gives us hope and belief that with the games we have in hand if we do well, we can get into the top eight."
With his side facing AmaZulu next after the Fifa break, September identified areas where he thinks they will need to work on during the recess.
"We need to do well in our finishing, we need to create good chances for us to score. We need to make the right decision in the final third, I think the build-up ... I think we need to work on to get into the final third," he said.
"We also need to work on our set pieces attacking and defensively. There is still a lot of work to be done, a lot of aspects to our game that need to improve.
"Hopefully, in the two weeks before AmaZulu, we will work on those things and work with the players to be ready for what is coming in terms of schedule."
Meanwhile, Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe was not happy with the defeat but promised his side would be better after the break.
SowetanLIVE
September eyes top-8 after Chippa's weekend victory
Image: Veli Nhlapo
After boosting their chances of a top-eight finish with a 2-0 victory over Polokwane City at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium on Saturday, Chippa United coach Thabo September says there is hope that they can finish in a good position in the Betway Premiership.
A goal by Azola Ntsabo in the second half and an own goal by Brian Bwire saw the Chilli Boys end their three-match winless run and move to ninth on the table with 25 points from 20 matches.
September was pleased with the victory and said should they win their games in hand, they will finish in the top eight.
"This is a big win because it really gets us close to the top eight and moves us away from the teams that have been performing well behind us," September told the media after the match.
"Four points away from the top eight, it gives us hope and belief that with the games we have in hand if we do well, we can get into the top eight."
With his side facing AmaZulu next after the Fifa break, September identified areas where he thinks they will need to work on during the recess.
"We need to do well in our finishing, we need to create good chances for us to score. We need to make the right decision in the final third, I think the build-up ... I think we need to work on to get into the final third," he said.
"We also need to work on our set pieces attacking and defensively. There is still a lot of work to be done, a lot of aspects to our game that need to improve.
"Hopefully, in the two weeks before AmaZulu, we will work on those things and work with the players to be ready for what is coming in terms of schedule."
Meanwhile, Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe was not happy with the defeat but promised his side would be better after the break.
SowetanLIVE
Pirates coach Riveiro shows faith in teenage defender Mbokazi for clash against Sundowns
Riveiro believes Pirates can still snatch the league
A draw against Pirates feels like a win for Barker
Lefties get off on right foot as centre-backs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos