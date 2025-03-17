As SA football fans wait to hear who won the auction to buy Royal AM, football administrator turned politician David "Mazolman" Skosana has confirmed a consortium he represented has failed to secure the club.
“We were told we would know by 4pm (on Monday), but thus far we didn’t get any correspondence from the (Sars) curator, so it means we didn’t make it and we accept that,” Skosana told Sowetan.
Sars curator Jaco Venter is expected to announce the winning bidder later on Monday. Skosana confirmed a consortium he represented putting in a R15m bid, but it is understood the winning bidder pitched R25m.
“This was about the highest bidder and it is clear that ours was not the highest,” added Skosana, who is also a member of parliament.
Mazolman confirms bid to buy Royal AM flopped
As SA football fans wait to hear who won the auction to buy Royal AM, football administrator turned politician David "Mazolman" Skosana has confirmed a consortium he represented has failed to secure the club.
“We were told we would know by 4pm (on Monday), but thus far we didn’t get any correspondence from the (Sars) curator, so it means we didn’t make it and we accept that,” Skosana told Sowetan.
Sars curator Jaco Venter is expected to announce the winning bidder later on Monday. Skosana confirmed a consortium he represented putting in a R15m bid, but it is understood the winning bidder pitched R25m.
“This was about the highest bidder and it is clear that ours was not the highest,” added Skosana, who is also a member of parliament.
“We were planning to relocate the club to KwaNdebele, but hopefully there will be another opportunity.”
He conceded purchasing Royal – who are bottom of the PSL log and have not played since December – effectively meant one was buying a national first division status.
“We were fully aware of the situation but felt we could rescue the team. We will keep on looking.”
The winning bidder will have to accept Royal with their debts and the Fifa transfer ban, which will only be lifted once Samir Nurkovic, the club's former striker who now plays for SuperSport United, has been paid R15m.
SowetanLIVE
PODCAST | Gauteng cleanup, Joslin Smith, deadly Sandton shoot-out, Royal AM drama
Buyers will need R65m to cover sale of Royal AM, upfront expenses
It’s official: Mamkhize's troubled club Royal AM up for sale
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos