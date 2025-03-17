Da Gama has attributed their newly-found purple patch on being tight at the back, also suggesting their performance against Arrows was a tactical masterclass.
Da Gama credits Magesi defence for purple patch
Breather as Limpopo side move from relegation zone
Image: Philip Maeta
Magesi coach Owen da Gama has downplayed their top-eight chances after back-to-back wins over KZN sides Richards Bay and Golden Arrows aided them to move away from the relegation zone.
Magesi beat Arrows 1-0 courtesy of Lehlogonolo Mokone's goal at Seshego Stadium over the weekend, having had outwitted Bay via a similar scoreline at the same venue earlier in the week. Magesi, who spent the better part of this season in the relegation zone, are now midtable and closer to the top eight.
However, Da Gama has insisted that they weren't obsessing about being in the top eight, saying they were taking it one game at a time.
"We take it one game at a time. Every game for us is like a cup final, that's how we look at it...we don't look at who's winning, who's got what points, who's drawing. We are not worried about the top eight, that's still too far for us,'' Da Gama said.
