SowetanLIVE
Cape Town City give Ertugral the boot after eight defeats in 14 matches
Image: Carl Fourie
Cape Town City have announced the departure of interim coach Muhsin Ertugral after a string of poor results in the Betway Premiership.
Ertugral was appointed as a technical director before he was asked to take over as an interim coach after the departure of Eric Tinkler earlier this year.
Ertugral started well, with two successive victories against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. But poor results followed after that as the Citizens failed to register a victory in their last 10 matches. His last game was a 0-1 defeat to Marumo Gallants at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.
“After technical discussions, the club and Muhsin Ertugral have agreed mutually to part ways,” the statement from the club read.
“The decision comes as a collective in the best interest of the club as we look to end the 2024/25 season as strongly as possible. We thank Muhsin for his professional and earnest contribution.”
Ertugral, 65, was in charge of 14 matches, which included three victories, three draws and eight defeats as the Citizens are languishing in 13th place in the log standings.
It remains to be seen who City will appoint now as they look to finish the season strong.
Ertugral's record
Matches 14, won 3, lost eight, drew 3.
Jan 5 v Chiefs won 1-0 (h)
Jan 8 v Pirates won 1-0 (h)
Jan 11 v Gallants lost 0-1 (a)
Jan 17 v Bay won 2-1 (h)
Jan 27 v Sekhukhune lost 0-2 (a)
Feb 2 v Galaxy lost 0-2 (a)
Feb 5 v Arrows drew 1-1 (h)
Feb 8 v Magesi lost 0-2 (a)
Feb 18 v Chippa lost 2-0 (h)
Feb 22 v Pirates lost 1-2 (a)
March 2v AmaZulu lost 0-2 (a)
March 5 v Galaxy drew 1-1 (h)
March 12 v Chiefs, drew 0-0 (a)
March 15 v Gallants lost 1-0 (h)
SowetanLIVE
