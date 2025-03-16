Pirates coach Riveiro shows faith in teenage defender Mbokazi for clash against Sundowns

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro showed faith in teenage defender Mbekezile Mbokazi by including him in the starting line-up for the Betway Premiership clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
Mbokazi, who played in Pirates’ last three matches against Stellenbosch and Chippa United in the league and SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup, faces his sternest test against the potent Sundowns.
Elsewhere, Riveiro went with experience with Sipho Chaine keeping his place between the sticks and the defence of Mbokazi, Tapelo Xoki, Deano van Rooyen and Nkosinathi Sibisi.
In the midfield, Riveiro trusted Mahkehleni Makhaula, Deon Hotto, Thalente Mbatha and Kabelo Dlamini in the absence of Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng.
To get the goals, Evidence Makgopa started as the lone striker.
For Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso there were no surprises with Ronwen Williams as the last line of defence with Lucas Suarez, Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba in front of him.
In the midfield, Cardoso entrusted Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Lucas Ribeiro and Marcelo Allende with Iqraam Rayners and Peter Shalulile as twin strikers.
Pirates: Chaine, Mbokazi, Xoki, Van Rooyen, Sibisi, Makhaula, Hotto, Mbatha, Dlamini, Mofokeng and Makgopa
Sundowns: Williams, Suarez, Kekana, Mudau, Modiba, Mokoena, Adams, Ribeiro, Allende, Rayners and Shalulile.
