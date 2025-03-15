It was an afternoon of mixed fortunes in the Betway Premiership, with Magesi FC continuing to revive their campaign and Cape Town City suffering another defeat to slip closer to the relegation zone.
Magesi, who have showed marked improvement since the arrival of coach Owen Da Gama, made it two wins in succession with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows at Seshego Stadium in Limpopo on Saturday.
Lehlogonolo Mokone scored the only goal of the afternoon in the first half.
Magesi have moved to 10th spot on the standings and will be looking to continue with their winning momentum when the league campaign resumes with a home tie against Stellenbosch.
For Arrows, they remain ninth spot — and it doesn’t get any easier as they host highly unpredictable Kaizer Chiefs in the next league outing at the end of the month.
Magesi out of relegation zone with win over Arrows, CT City continue to stumble
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
In another match played on Saturday afternoon at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town City made it nine league matches without a win after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Marumo Gallants.
The only goal of the afternoon in Cape Town was scored by Gabadinho Mhango.
During this lean spell City have lost six and drawn three matches. They have dropped to the bottom half of the table and it is getting desperate for coach Muhsin Ertugral.
New Marumo coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will be motivated because this win has taken them above Richards Bay, SuperSport United and Royal AM at the bottom half of the table.
