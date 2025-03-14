“First of all, [it is] my players – knowing what they're capable of doing, knowing how they're willing and ready to compete, how hungry they are, and our capacity as the technical staff to try to help them to achieve what they want to achieve. So, nothing around us that can make me feel negative,” Riveiro told a press conference at Rand Stadium yesterday.
“If you look at our performances so far in every competition, I think we’re one of the best teams in Pirates’ history. The numbers are there, the performances are there, so we have to be positive because we have reasons to be positive.”
Sundowns, who’ve won the last seven championships, are ahead of Pirates by 18 points, though that could be reduced to just six points, should the Sea Robbers win their four games in hand. Again, should Pirates manage to upset the Brazilians, and win the four games in hand, the gap could be three points.
Riveiro believes Pirates can still snatch the league
'The log is unreal, the log and everything is still possible'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Convinced his squad ranked among the best Orlando Pirates teams of all-time, coach Jose Riveiro is confident the league title is still within their reach as they prepare to host table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
“First of all, [it is] my players – knowing what they're capable of doing, knowing how they're willing and ready to compete, how hungry they are, and our capacity as the technical staff to try to help them to achieve what they want to achieve. So, nothing around us that can make me feel negative,” Riveiro told a press conference at Rand Stadium yesterday.
“If you look at our performances so far in every competition, I think we’re one of the best teams in Pirates’ history. The numbers are there, the performances are there, so we have to be positive because we have reasons to be positive.”
Sundowns, who’ve won the last seven championships, are ahead of Pirates by 18 points, though that could be reduced to just six points, should the Sea Robbers win their four games in hand. Again, should Pirates manage to upset the Brazilians, and win the four games in hand, the gap could be three points.
Sundowns thumped Pirates 4-1 at home in the first round. “You can look at the games we have played in the league and the games that our opponent, the team that is top of the log played already ... it's unreal, the log and everything is still possible and in our hands and we have to perform at a level that the challenge requires,” said Riveiro.
Fixtures
Today: AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Magesi v Arrows, Seshego (3.30pm); CPT City v Gallants, Athlone (3.30pm); Chippa v Polokwane, Buffalo City Municipality (8pm)
Sunday: Pirates v Sundowns, FNB (3.30pm); Bay v Chiefs, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); Sekhukhune v Stellenbosch, Old Peter Mokaba (5.45pm)
Downs vs Bucs match not a title decider, says Cardoso
Mabasa: Our lives don't depend on Downs clash
Broos miffed Galaxy player Ndamane misses Bafana call with no passport
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos