After three successive victories in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Kruger United want to maintain their momentum and positive mentality.
Kruger will host Upington City at KaNyamazane Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm, coming off wins against Baroka, University of Pretoria and Hungry Lions to move fourth on the log table.
They are eight points behind log leaders Durban City with nine matches left before the end of the season.
Kruger assistant coach Baldwin Sibuyi said they were making the KaNyamazane venue their citadel. In their 11 matches this season, they’ve only lost once to Durban, winning seven and drawing three. “Upington is coming here at home, and no one will come out from here with anything. We’re making this place one of the difficult venues to come and play against [us]," he said.
“So far, we’ve done very well; we’ve conceded [four] goals here in 11 matches. That tells you how good we are at home and how good we are defensively. We’re also getting goals.We just want to keep the momentum going, especially at home."
In the reverse fixture, Kruger beat Upington 3-1 away, and they’re looking to complete a double and continue their climb on the table. “You know what we do best as a team? It’s the work ethic we have... and from the technical team, we did very well in our last game, despite being one man down," said Sibuyi.
Upington will come into this match after their 0-1 defeat to Black Leopards on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, following their disappointing goalless draw with Orbit College at home on Wednesday, Durban City visit bottom side Leruma United at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow.
Fixtures
Kickoff for all matches 3.30pm
Today: Baroka v Spurs, Global; Highbury v Callies, Gelvandale
Tomorrow: Venda v JDR, Thohoyandou; Leruma v Durban, Lucas Moripe; Casric v Milford, Solomon Mahlangu; Kruger v Upington, KaNyamazane; Lions v Leopards, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs
Sunday: University of PTA v Orbit, Tuks
Kruger gunning for 4th successive victory as they host Upington
Image: BackpagePix
After three successive victories in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Kruger United want to maintain their momentum and positive mentality.
Kruger will host Upington City at KaNyamazane Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm, coming off wins against Baroka, University of Pretoria and Hungry Lions to move fourth on the log table.
They are eight points behind log leaders Durban City with nine matches left before the end of the season.
Kruger assistant coach Baldwin Sibuyi said they were making the KaNyamazane venue their citadel. In their 11 matches this season, they’ve only lost once to Durban, winning seven and drawing three. “Upington is coming here at home, and no one will come out from here with anything. We’re making this place one of the difficult venues to come and play against [us]," he said.
“So far, we’ve done very well; we’ve conceded [four] goals here in 11 matches. That tells you how good we are at home and how good we are defensively. We’re also getting goals.We just want to keep the momentum going, especially at home."
In the reverse fixture, Kruger beat Upington 3-1 away, and they’re looking to complete a double and continue their climb on the table. “You know what we do best as a team? It’s the work ethic we have... and from the technical team, we did very well in our last game, despite being one man down," said Sibuyi.
Upington will come into this match after their 0-1 defeat to Black Leopards on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, following their disappointing goalless draw with Orbit College at home on Wednesday, Durban City visit bottom side Leruma United at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow.
Fixtures
Kickoff for all matches 3.30pm
Today: Baroka v Spurs, Global; Highbury v Callies, Gelvandale
Tomorrow: Venda v JDR, Thohoyandou; Leruma v Durban, Lucas Moripe; Casric v Milford, Solomon Mahlangu; Kruger v Upington, KaNyamazane; Lions v Leopards, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs
Sunday: University of PTA v Orbit, Tuks
Riveiro believes Pirates can still snatch the league
Downs vs Bucs match not a title decider, says Cardoso
Mabasa: Our lives don't depend on Downs clash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos