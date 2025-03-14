Despite Downs’ advantage, Cardoso said he will approach the remaining PSL matches the same way, as anything can still happen until the end.
“How I saw the championship from the very beginning when I arrived here, this is a league where teams can lose points in any game,” Cardoso told the media at a press conference at the team’s base in Chloorkop yesterday. “You can lose points at home against any opponents and you can lose points away against any opponents.
“So, whatever happens in this match, believe me, the approach I will have will be the same as the one I will be having until the big responsibility for the next match.
“I have to be very serious about the approach we take in the league. It has been very challenging to keep this mentality because, with the tough schedule, it is very difficult to have the right focus to approach every match.”
With the 4-1 thumping from Sundowns last month at Loftus Versfeld Stadium still fresh in the Buccaneers’ mind, Cardoso expects a different side on Sunday and said they will have to look at where their opponents can hurt them.
“We see this ... [as] a match that we need to approach in a similar way [to] the previous ones,” he said.
“Studying our opponents as best as possible, understanding how they can play, who they can line-up with.
“What characteristics have they been showing, and what can they do to eventually create some surprises and understand the environment of the game?
“Then try to pass to the players the details that are important for this game, and work on the level of approach that comes from what we have been doing in the past.”
Downs vs Bucs match not a title decider, says Cardoso
Image: Lefty Shivambu
While a victory against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium will give Mamelodi Sundowns a big step towards clinching their eighth successive Betway Premiership title, coach Miguel Cardoso insists the match is not a title decider.
The Brazilians lead second-placed Pirates by 18 points heading into their showdown in Soweto at 3.30pm on Sunday, and a victory will see their lead increase to 21 points. The Buccaneers still have four games in hand, but it may prove difficult to close the gap.
Despite Downs’ advantage, Cardoso said he will approach the remaining PSL matches the same way, as anything can still happen until the end.
“How I saw the championship from the very beginning when I arrived here, this is a league where teams can lose points in any game,” Cardoso told the media at a press conference at the team’s base in Chloorkop yesterday. “You can lose points at home against any opponents and you can lose points away against any opponents.
“So, whatever happens in this match, believe me, the approach I will have will be the same as the one I will be having until the big responsibility for the next match.
“I have to be very serious about the approach we take in the league. It has been very challenging to keep this mentality because, with the tough schedule, it is very difficult to have the right focus to approach every match.”
With the 4-1 thumping from Sundowns last month at Loftus Versfeld Stadium still fresh in the Buccaneers’ mind, Cardoso expects a different side on Sunday and said they will have to look at where their opponents can hurt them.
“We see this ... [as] a match that we need to approach in a similar way [to] the previous ones,” he said.
“Studying our opponents as best as possible, understanding how they can play, who they can line-up with.
“What characteristics have they been showing, and what can they do to eventually create some surprises and understand the environment of the game?
“Then try to pass to the players the details that are important for this game, and work on the level of approach that comes from what we have been doing in the past.”
Mabasa: Our lives don't depend on Downs clash
Broos miffed Galaxy player Ndamane misses Bafana call with no passport
Broos prays for no injuries when Downs, Pirates clash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos