“When your son comes with a report from school with a zero in mathematics every time, maybe he needs more hours with a specialist professor, in my opinion,” Nabi said.
“It's not dramatic, guys, but I am sorry for myself, the fans and this club. I don't shout at a player when he wastes a chance, but I want a sense of responsibility.”
The outcome jeopardises Chiefs' chances of finishing in the top three, which is their ambition as they aim to return to continental football next term. Nabi also bemoaned that every time they have a chance to climb up the table, they bottle that.
“Failing to score is not dramatic, but it's very bad because it's not the first time we have a chance to go up but ending up losing the points,'' the Chiefs coach lamented.
“If you remember at the start of the season it was the same thing, the mistakes continue [to happen] ... you have a chance to go up, you lose that chance. At this moment, we need evaluation: why? what is the problem? Today, normally we should have won 3-0 or 4-0.”
Nabi is targeting a win at all costs in their next game against Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
“We have a chance in the future to go up because the gap between us and number three and four isn't too big. We have an important game this weekend, I will talk with my players to give them morale to make sure they have concentration for the weekend,'' Nabi stated.
SowetanLIVE
Nabi slates Chiefs players for squandering chances
Image: Richard Huggard
A visibly frustrated yet “sorry” Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has likened the scenario of his players missing clear-cut chances to a pupil who stresses parents by always returning home with zero marks in mathematics, telling them to develop a “sense of responsibility”.
It was Chiefs' goalless draw against struggling Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Wednesday that left Nabi frustrated as players such as Mduduzi Shabalala, Gaston Sirino, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Dillan Solomons squandered glorious opportunities that would have easily seen Amakhosi bag maximum points.
“When your son comes with a report from school with a zero in mathematics every time, maybe he needs more hours with a specialist professor, in my opinion,” Nabi said.
“It's not dramatic, guys, but I am sorry for myself, the fans and this club. I don't shout at a player when he wastes a chance, but I want a sense of responsibility.”
The outcome jeopardises Chiefs' chances of finishing in the top three, which is their ambition as they aim to return to continental football next term. Nabi also bemoaned that every time they have a chance to climb up the table, they bottle that.
“Failing to score is not dramatic, but it's very bad because it's not the first time we have a chance to go up but ending up losing the points,'' the Chiefs coach lamented.
“If you remember at the start of the season it was the same thing, the mistakes continue [to happen] ... you have a chance to go up, you lose that chance. At this moment, we need evaluation: why? what is the problem? Today, normally we should have won 3-0 or 4-0.”
Nabi is targeting a win at all costs in their next game against Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
“We have a chance in the future to go up because the gap between us and number three and four isn't too big. We have an important game this weekend, I will talk with my players to give them morale to make sure they have concentration for the weekend,'' Nabi stated.
SowetanLIVE
Da Gama calls for consistency as Magesi takes on Arrows
Invest in infrastructure, Motsepe urges governments as he returns as Caf president
Lefties get off on right foot as centre-backs
We will fight to the end – Gallants coach
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos