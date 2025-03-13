After moving away from the relegation zone after their 1-0 victory over Richards Bay on Tuesday at Seshego Stadium, Magesi coach Owen da Gama has called for consistency and commitment from his side.
Delano Abrahams scored the only goal of the match in the first half to hand Magesi their fifth win of the season. The win kept their chances of surviving relegation alive, especially after beating a side also facing relegation.
“Those are the teams that you have to compete with and beat. But they [Bay] are a good team; sometimes, the position you are in doesn't say much about where you should be. It's important to [win]. It doesn't matter,” Da Gama told the media after the match.
“For us, when we play against a team that is bottom there or top there, we have to play like a cup final.”
Magesi will host Golden Arrows at the same venue on Saturday (3.30pm) and Da Gama wants to see the same fighting spirit. “I’m happy for the management because the support has been unbelievable,” he said.
Da Gama calls for consistency as Magesi takes on Arrows
Image: Philip Maeta
“To the players, we have been unfortunate with injuries. One of our best players [Wonderboy] Makhubu is out, and [so are a few] other players. We knew that we were going to struggle, but the boys defended very well and, for me, this is a good sign, if we can defend a lead.”
Da Gama, 63, is also pleased with the progress his side is making and insists they are still not where he wants them to be. “I think the difference is, as I always say, it's a team that plays with a low block and it's a team that concedes a lot of goals from outside the box.
“So, we had to change that around because it was expensive to play that way. Anything can happen. But the guys have been working tirelessly. If we can get a little bit of consistency and injured players return, I think it will be a better thing.”
