Broos recalls Sundowns’ Adams to Bafana squad, with previous discretion forgiven

Mamelodi Sundowns' in-form creative midfielder Jayden Adams has been included in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos's final squad for this month's crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin.

Adams, then still playing for Stellenbosch FC, was booted out of Broos's camp for the two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo in October last year (a 5-0 win in Gqeberha and 0-0 draw away) for disciplinary reasons and has not been included in a final squad since.

Adams had gone missing after Stellies' MTN8 final defeat against Orlando Pirates days earlier and not reported for Bafana duty.

He joined Sundowns in January and his form since then has been scintillating, banging down the door for another national selection.

Broos, announcing his squad at the SABC studios in Auckland Park, Johannesburg on Thursday, said he is looking for two wins from two from the games.

“Six from six,” the coach replied, asked how many points he thought would be a good target.

“And if you can succeed in that, you will make a big step towards qualification.”

The matches are potentially crucial for Bafana. Wins at home against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 21 and in the away game against Benin in Ivory Coast on March 25 would continue one of South Africa's most promising World Cup qualifying campaigns. Benin are paying in Ivory Coast due to the lack of an approved home venue.

Broos's team are in second place on goal difference to Rwanda, one of three teams on seven points with third-placed Benin.

Minnows Lesotho have surprised to be in fourth place on five points, their results including a 1-1 shock away draw against Nigeria at the start of the group stage that is part of the bottom falling out of group heavyweights the Super Eagles' World Cup campaign. Nigeria are wallowing in fifth place in the six-team group on three points, a point ahead of last-placed Zimbabwe.

The match against Benin will be played at the 45,000-seat Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan.

South Africa are ranked 57th in the world and 10th in Africa, Lesotho 149th (45th in Africa) and Benin 94th (21st in Africa).