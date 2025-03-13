Stellenbosch's six-game unbeaten streak in the league
Tuesday: 0-0 v Pirates
March 4: 0-1 v Marumo
February 28: v 1-1 v Polokwane
February 25: v 2-1 Magesi
February 21: v Bay 1-1
February 19: v Galaxy 2-3
Fixtures
Friday: AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm)
Saturday: Magesi v Arrows, Seshego (3.30pm); CPT City v Gallants, Athlone (3.30pm); Chippa v Polokwane, Buffalo City Municipality (8pm)
Sunday: Bay v Chiefs, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); Pirates v Sundowns, FNB (3.30pm); Sekhukhune v Stellenbosch, Old Peter Mokaba (5.45pm)
SowetanLIVE
A draw against Pirates feels like a win for Barker
Image: BackpagePix
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker appreciates the point they got by holding Orlando Pirates to a goalless draw at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday, especially because they played the last 65 minutes with 10 men, saying it felt like a win.
Referee Jelly Chavani didn't hesitate to send Stellenbosch centre-half Brian Onyango off for holding down Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa when he was the last man in their box in the 25th minute.
“Sometimes, the one thing I do when I get home when we've drawn a game and I am a little bit down and my family say ‘but at least you didn’t lose’ and I’d say ‘but we lost two points...’ Today is a different story,” said Barker.
“I think it was a point gained, considering the circumstances and playing with 10 men for as long as we had to. So, I think it's a really good point for us against a very good team. It just keeps a little bit of a mini unbeaten run [in the league], now it goes to six, three wins and three draws.
“For us to challenge and be in the top three, which is our ambition, we just need to go on those sorts of runs, where you remain unbeaten and get back-to-back wins when you can. It felt like a victory.”
Stellenbosch's next game is against Sekhukhune United at the Old Peter Mokaba Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (5.45pm). While Onyango will miss the match, the Cape Winelands side will welcome back their first-choice goalkeeper Sage Stephens and instrumental centre-back Ismaël Toure from suspensions.
