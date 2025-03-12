Soccer

We will fight to the end – Gallants coach

12 March 2025 - 12:40
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Trevor Mathiane of Marumo Gallants FC and Tshepo Rikhotso of Marumo Gallants FC challenge Joslin Kamatuka of Durban City FC during the Nedbank Cup, quarter final match between Durban City FC and Marumo Gallants at Chatsworth Stadium on March 09, 2025 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Gerhard Duraan

Marumo Gallants coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is optimistic he will save the club from relegation in the Betway Premiership.

Despite enjoying a good run in the Nedbank Cup, where they reached the semifinal and will play Orlando Pirates, Gallants are not safe.

They will host Sekhukhune United at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium tonight (7.30pm), desperate for victory.

“Every game is important. We will fight until the end, and we will not throw away the weapons,” Ouaddou stated. "We will fight to save the club until the last minute of the last game. So, we have to believe that. But I feel that we can.”

After playing 120 minutes against Durban City in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday away, the Moroccan coach said he has done his best to help his players recover for Sekhukhune today.

Abdeslam Ouaddou during the Marumo Gallants media open day at Dr Molemela Stadium on March 06, 2025 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Charle Lombard

“We have tried to recover the players to be fit for the league game. The priority is to save the club and we will do our best to do that. I am optimistic that if my team keeps on playing with the fighting spirit like they did in our last match [against Durban City], we will manage to save the club,” he said.

“We are focused on our match against Sekhukhune. We have analysed the opponents and our focus is purely on this game.”

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune's new coach Eric Tinkler will want to hit the ground running after joining the club on Monday.

Tinkler replaced Lehlohonolo Seema as the club's head coach and his first match in charge will be against Gallants. 

SowetanLIVE

