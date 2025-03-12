However, failing to win the league title in the last two seasons looks to be the reason Riveiro sounded unsatisfied after reaching his 120th game at Pirates. What makes matters worse is that they are also unlikely to win it this season as they're already 18 points behind perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns, who're on course to clinch their eighth title in a row. Bucs have four games in hand.
Riveiro downplays reaching a milestone of 120 games with Pirates
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Incumbent Jose Riveiro, who's already Orlando Pirates' most-capped coach in the PSL era, has downplayed amassing 120 games in charge of the Buccaneers, saying he “can't give the real value and the meaning” of this milestone.
Tuesday's goalless draw against 10-man Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium was Riveiro's 120th game as a Pirates coach. Stellies defender Brian Onyango was red-carded in the 25th minute.
Since his arrival in July 2022, the Spaniard has won five trophies – three MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cups.
However, failing to win the league title in the last two seasons looks to be the reason Riveiro sounded unsatisfied after reaching his 120th game at Pirates. What makes matters worse is that they are also unlikely to win it this season as they're already 18 points behind perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns, who're on course to clinch their eighth title in a row. Bucs have four games in hand.
“Probably, right now, I cannot give the real value and the meaning of those 120 games, but let’s go for more,” Riveiro said.
“I am not going to say I am proud of myself because I am not doing this alone. For coaches in our positions to stay in a club for a period of 120 games ... I am about to finish my third season here at Pirates. It looks normal, but it’s not, unfortunately for us [as coaches].”
“Well, it’s been a long run, obviously ... what can I say? It’s just a number, but obviously when you have a look at that number, you know how much dedication is behind, how much time and sacrifices.”
Even so, Riveiro feels indebted to the club's hierarchy for sticking with him for this long. “I have to say thank you to the management of the club for being patient with me, with the coaching staff, with all of us to, year after year, keep growing as a team and as a group and pushing this project forward,” the Pirates coach said.
It's not yet clear whether Riveiro, who's never spent more than three years at one club before, will renew his contract when it expires at the end of this season.
Top five most-capped Bucs coaches in PSL epoch
1. Riveiro: July 2022 – present (120 games)
2. Ruud Krol: July 2008 – June 2011 (99 games)
3. Milutin Sredojevic: August 2017 – August 2019 (80 games)* second spell
4. Josef Zinnbauer: December 2019 – August 2021 (68 games)
5. Roger De Sa: September 2012 – January 2014 (62 games)
