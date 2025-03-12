Patrice Motsepe gets four more years, re-elected Caf president

Patrice Motsepe has been re-elected unopposed for a second term as president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf).
Patrice Motsepe has been re-elected unopposed for a second term as president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf).
The South African's second term will see him serve four more years until 2029.
Motsepe, credited with a financial turnaround of the long-ailing continental governing body and introducing new standards of professionalism, was re-elected at the 14th Caf extraordinary general assembly in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday.
He was first elected Caf president in the general assembly in Johannesburg in 2021.
Mining magnate Motsepe is the owner of Mamelodi Sundowns, from which he has stepped aside as president while serving as the leader of Caf.
In his absence, his son Tlhopie Motsepe is the chair of Sundowns.
