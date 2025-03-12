“When I was still at Stellenbosch, I played a lot of friendlies against City and I know how they are as a team and I know a few people there, so I am motivated to do well against them. I always get that extra motivation when I play against Cape teams since I am also a Cape boy,'' Du Preez, who's scored three times in the league this season, said.
Du Preez aims to repay Chiefs with 20 goals
Forward thankful for new two-year contract
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Kaizer Chiefs forward Ashley du Preez wants to score at least 20 goals in the next two years as a token of appreciation to the club for renewing his deal by a further two years.
Du Preez, who is expected to spearhead Chiefs' attack when they host Cape Town City at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm), recently penned down a new two-year deal at Naturena, having initially signed a three-year contract with his hometown side Stellenbosch in July 2022.
“As a player, you always play for a better contract. I am happy at the club. They have renewed me for two years, so I am pleased to be here for another two years. For those two years, I want to score more goals ... I want to reach 20 plus goals; that's my aim for the two years I am going to spend here,'' Du Preez said.
Du Preez is raring to impress tonight against City, suggesting facing Cape teams always awakens a beast in him. City are winless in their last eight games with six defeats and two draws across all competitions. Amakhosi will try to win their third game in a row for the first time this season after beating Magesi and Stellenbosch in their last two outings.
“When I was still at Stellenbosch, I played a lot of friendlies against City and I know how they are as a team and I know a few people there, so I am motivated to do well against them. I always get that extra motivation when I play against Cape teams since I am also a Cape boy,'' Du Preez, who's scored three times in the league this season, said.
Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi confirmed that the trio of Edson Castillo, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Wandile Duba had recovered from injuries and will be in contention tonight.
Wednesday: Chiefs v CPT City, FNB (7.30pm); Polokwane v Arrows, Old Peter Mokaba; Gallants v Sekhukhune, Seisa Ramabodu (7.30pm)
Friday: AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm)
Saturday: Magesi v Arrows, Seshego (3.30pm); CPT City v Gallants, Athlone (3.30pm); Chippa v Polokwane, Buffalo City Municipality (8pm).
SowetanLIVE
