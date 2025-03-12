Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso downplayed his side's chances of winning the Betway Premiership title after their 2-0 win over AmaZulu on Tuesday to go 18 points clear over second-place Orlando Pirates.
With eight matches left for Masandawana this season, they look set to win a record eight successive league titles, but Cardoso is not taking anything for granted.
The Portuguese feels the last few matches will be tough as teams will be desperate for points to improve their positions and want his side to be at their best to continue winning.
“I don't take anything for granted in life. I have a big respect for myself and football,” Cardoso told the media after the match.
“This championship will be tough because no one will give up from any side. And the advantage we have, we need to [protect] it as much as possible and we need to be as strong as possible.
“We need to prepare ourselves well. Any team can take points from anyone in this championship if you don't respect the game itself and give your best.
“So, there is still a long way to go. Let's focus on the next match. There will always be another one to prepare for and that's how I see things until the end.”
Downs need to protect their league advantage – Cardoso
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Peter Shalulile scored his 100th goal for Sundowns in the second half before Arthur Sales netted late to secure the points for Masandawana.
Cardoso, 52, was pleased to see Shalulile on the scoresheet and said they would benefit more from him in the last few matches.
After that goal, Shalulile is now three behind Siyabonga Nomvethe in the Premier Soccer League's all-time leading scorers.
“This is what he has been doing all his life, scoring goals and today [Tuesday] we were not thinking of taking him out at the right moment and he made the goal,” he said.
“Also, he struggled a little bit with fatigue. It is normal, but he is a fighter. He is capable of scoring goals and he scored today. Now we need everyone together to focus on the next match; that's the most important thing.”
Sundowns will face Pirates on Sunday at FNB Stadium where they will be looking to complete a league double and take another step towards winning the title.
Riveiro downplays reaching a milestone of 120 games with Pirates
Du Preez aims to repay Chiefs with 20 goals
Richards Bay, Magesi in relegation six-pointer
