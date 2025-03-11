The Pirates coach expects a physical and tactically demanding battle. Stellenbosch will have to soldier on without their suspended first-choice goalkeeper Sage Stephens and key centre-back Ismaël Toure. The pair picked up their fourth yellow cards in their dramatic 3-1 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, triggering a one-match ban each.
Riveiro wary of Pirates' poor record away to Stellenbosh
Bucs coach yet to outfox Barker in Cape Town
Image: BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has sounded disconcerted by his rather unimpressive away record against Stellenbosch as the two teams meet in the league at Athlone Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Riveiro is yet to beat Stellenbosch in the Mother City in the league since he arrived at Pirates in July 2022. In the 2022/23 season, his maiden at Pirates, Riveiro drew 1-all against Stellies in the away round of the league. Last season, Stellies beat Pirates 1-0 in their backyard in the league.
“Tough opponents again...another game away from home. We have a busy month on the road. I think during my term here [at Pirates], we haven't managed to beat Stellenbosch in the league in Cape Town, we have beaten them once in the MTN8 [1-2 in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals in September 2023],'' said Riveiro, who's in his third season at Pirates.
The Pirates coach expects a physical and tactically demanding battle. Stellenbosch will have to soldier on without their suspended first-choice goalkeeper Sage Stephens and key centre-back Ismaël Toure. The pair picked up their fourth yellow cards in their dramatic 3-1 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, triggering a one-match ban each.
“We know that they're a difficult team to play against, excellent players and a really good coaching staff. We know it's going to be a tough one physically and tactically but we will try to be at our best one more time,'' said the Pirates coach
One-time Fifa Puskás award nominee Oscarine Masuluke is expected to start in goal in Stephens absence, while Brian Onyango is odds-on to partner with Thabo Moloisane at the heart of defence to fill in for Toure.
Meanwhile, Pirates will welcome back instrumental centre-back Nkosinathi Sibisi after missing their last game, the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal penalty shootout win over SuperSport United in Polokwane at the weekend, through suspension.
Fixtures
Today: Sundowns v AmaZulu, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Pirates, Athlone (7.30pm); Galaxy v SuperSport, Mbombela (7.30pm); Magesi v Bay, Seshego (7.30pm)
Tomorrow Chiefs v CPT City, FNB (7.30pm); Polokwane v Arrows, Old Peter Mokaba; Gallants v Sekhukhune, Seisa Ramabodu (7.30pm)
Friday: AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm)
Saturday: Magesi v Arrows, Seshego (3.30pm); CPT City v Gallants, Athlone (3.30pm); Chippa v Polokwane, Buffalo City Municipality (8pm)
Sunday: Bay v Chiefs, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); Pirates v Sundowns, FNB (3.30pm); Sekhukhune v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm).
