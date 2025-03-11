“One thing at the back of our minds is to move from where we are because the gap is two or three points. Our target is focusing up there and that has helped us, as we want to finish higher. So, we have to work extremely hard and not think about who is behind us.”
Zothwane said they are doing their best to make sure they avoid finishing in the playoffs again and believes a victory tonight will go a long way in achieving their target.
“One thing with our team, we know the experience of playing in the playoffs is not a nice thing. I don't think any team wants to be part of that,” he said.
“With the team that we have, we don't have stars. We have hard workers, not only the players but everyone within the set-up of the team. We are working extremely hard to make sure we don't go back to the playoffs.
“Everyone watching the team now can see the efforts that have been put in by the players as we don't want to go there. It is not easy; we still have 10 games to play and are pushing hard to avoid the playoffs.”
Magesi will look to get back to winning ways and close the gap after their 0-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in their last match.
The two teams have already met twice this season – once in the league and the other in the Carling Knockout, drawing the first match before Magesi won 1-0 in the cup.
SowetanLIVE
Richards Bay, Magesi in relegation six-pointer
Zothwane aims for win to avoid playoffs
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Richards Bay coach Papi Zothwane wants to see the same fighting spirit they displayed during their 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United in their last match when they visit Magesi in the Betway Premiership match at Seshego Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
That victory saw the Natal Rich Boyz move away from the relegation zone as they are 12th on the log table, tied with SuperSport United on 21 points.
They lead second from the bottom Magesi by four points and a win tonight will see them have a breather.
“It is going to be a mountain to climb to do that [move away from the danger zone], but for us to do that is to go to Magesi who are below us just to [win and] stretch a gap. It will give us a breather, but it won't be easy,” Zothwane said.
“One thing at the back of our minds is to move from where we are because the gap is two or three points. Our target is focusing up there and that has helped us, as we want to finish higher. So, we have to work extremely hard and not think about who is behind us.”
Zothwane said they are doing their best to make sure they avoid finishing in the playoffs again and believes a victory tonight will go a long way in achieving their target.
“One thing with our team, we know the experience of playing in the playoffs is not a nice thing. I don't think any team wants to be part of that,” he said.
“With the team that we have, we don't have stars. We have hard workers, not only the players but everyone within the set-up of the team. We are working extremely hard to make sure we don't go back to the playoffs.
“Everyone watching the team now can see the efforts that have been put in by the players as we don't want to go there. It is not easy; we still have 10 games to play and are pushing hard to avoid the playoffs.”
Magesi will look to get back to winning ways and close the gap after their 0-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in their last match.
The two teams have already met twice this season – once in the league and the other in the Carling Knockout, drawing the first match before Magesi won 1-0 in the cup.
SowetanLIVE
Riveiro wary of Pirates' poor record away to Stellenbosh
Chiefs eye rare treble of wins as they host City
Adams v Zungu battle could sizzle as Downs face Usuthu
Chiefs turn focus on City after cup victory
Gallants to play Bucs in semis, Chiefs to face Downs or Babina Noko
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos