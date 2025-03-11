The Angolan international, who's Chiefs' vice-skipper despite only arriving at the start of the current season, also weighed in on being prone to yellow cards, insisting he'd always sacrifice himself for the team even though his coach Nasreddine Nabi has had a word with him. Miguel has accumulated six yellow cards and one red card from 22 games across all competitions this season.
Chiefs eye rare treble of wins as they host City
Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Inacio Miguel has stressed the importance of consistency as Amakhosi will be attempting to garner their third successive victory for the first time this season when they welcome struggling Cape Town City to FNB Stadium in the league on Wednesday evening at (7.30pm).
Chiefs head into this clash against City, who are winless in their last eight games with six defeats and two draws across all tournaments, off the back of beating Magesi and Stellenbosch in the league and in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals respectively.
“Consistency should be what defines us...we are really eager to maintain consistency because the difference between big teams and regular teams is consistency. If we can be consistent, we can go far. Consistency would also mean that we're growing in our process of rebuilding,'' Miguel said during a media open-day at Naturena on Monday.
