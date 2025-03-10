Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Japie Motale on Pitso, Benni, Scara, Thidiela

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 11 March 2025 - 14:03

In the 56th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United defender Japie Motale.

Motale, who is the younger brother of former Orlando Pirates captain Edward “Magents” Motale, takes us on a trip down memory lane from his junior days at Sundowns and playing for age group national teams.

Motale, who was under coach Pitso Mosimane at SuperSport United where he played his best football, shares funny stories about his time at the club where they nearly won the league.

He also shares stories of playing with Matthew Booth, Benni McCarthy, Stanton Fredericks and Patrick Mbutho for the national U-17 and U-20 teams.

He shares stories about working with David Thidiela at Black Leopards and his experiences at Thanda Royal Zulu and Maritzburg United.

