Adams v Zungu battle could sizzle as Downs face Usuthu

Brazilians host AmaZulu with one eye on Pirates clash

11 March 2025 - 11:30
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Bongani Zungu of AmaZulu FC during the Betway Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Magesi FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 22, 2025 in Durban, South Africa.
Bongani Zungu of AmaZulu FC during the Betway Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Magesi FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 22, 2025 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Gerhard Duraan

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams is looking forward to a battle with AmaZulu midfielder Bongani Zungu in the middle of the park when they meet in the Betway Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Adams has settled in well at Sundowns and established himself as a regular starter since he made a switch from Stellenbosch in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has already scored twice in nine appearances. He is expected to play a key role for Masandawana tonight and help them collect three points.

Adams identified players who he says will give them problems and said Zungu's experience would be key for Usuthu. “Rowan Human is on-form now, Zungu [and] Riaan Hanamub ... are the players who will give us problems,” Adams told the club media department yesterday.

“Zungu is experienced and he is a ballplayer. He comes from Sundowns also, so it is going to be a nice battle for him in the midfield.”

After their disappointing 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows in their last match last week, Masandawana would be eager to get back to winning ways.

But Adams is expecting an energetic Usuthu side and said they will have to be at their best if they are to come away with three points.

“We are expecting an energetic team that likes to press high. But our preparations have been good, we worked on a few things,” he said. “The mood is good and coming off from the break, I think the boys are ready and we are looking forward to the match.”

Jayden Adams of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on 1 March
Jayden Adams of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on 1 March
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Sundowns saw their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match against Sekhukhune United postponed on Saturday after a double booking at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

This may have come as a relief after they have been playing a lot of matches in a short space of time, with Miguel Cardoso expressing his dissatisfaction.

With the Orlando Pirates match coming at FNB Stadium on Sunday, there are few players who are at risk of missing that fixture as they sit on three yellow cards.

Bathusi Aubaas, Marcelo Allende and Mosa Lebusa will miss the game should they receive yellow cards tonight against Usuthu.

Usuthu, on the other hand, will also be eager to return to winning ways after playing to a goalless draw with SuperSport United in their last match.

They will welcome back Richard Ofori and Hanamub from suspension.

