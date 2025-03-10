The victory saw Bafana advance to the final qualifying stage with a 4-2 aggregate after drawing 1-1 in Bloemfontein last week. Neo Maema, Yandisa Mfolozi and Siphelele Luthuli scored the goals, while Mohamed Abouelenein netted the consolation for the hosts.
Ntseki said they achieved victory from their training sessions as everything worked out well.
“I think we won the game from our training sessions because the plan we had worked out. The players managed to implement it and they showed a high level of technical endurance,” Ntseki told the media during the post-match press conference.
“That is the ability to execute the technical plan for the longest time in the game and I think they did that. What also really worked for us today was to score early to unsettle Egypt in their home ground.
“Also, the discipline that we had without the ball, I think, was the one that we can look back at. Also, the players who were on the bench, players who were in the grandstand, they gave us the support we needed.”
The final round will be played in May with a team yet to be confirmed and Ntseki said they are looking forward to doing well again.
“Well done to the team and the opportunity given to us to lead the team. The attitude of the players coming into this camp preparing for Egypt the first leg was on a high level,” he said.
“We appreciate them coming into this game even though some of them are not playing regularly with their teams, but what was important was the mood in the team.
“Everyone was looking forward to the training sessions, to the game. We are looking forward to the next phase of the qualifiers and we are saying to the players, 'keep on working hard, always show the best attitude when it comes to your careers.'”
We won the game from our training sessions – Ntseki after Bafana beat Egypt
Image: Charle Lombard
