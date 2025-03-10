Soccer

We have to play every game with a cup final spirit – Nabi ahead of City clash

10 March 2025 - 12:28
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi during the Nedbank Cup, Quarter Final match between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on March 08, 2025 in Gqeberha, South Africa.
Image: Richard Huggard

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi wants his team to replicate the type of character they showed in the weekend's 3-1 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal win over Stellenbosch when they host Cape Town City in the league, insisting they must bring a “cup final spirit” in every game now on.

Kaizer Chiefs need the points, so we have to play every game with a cup final spirit.
Nasreddine Nabi

Chiefs host City at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm). The Citizens stunned Chiefs 1-0 in the first round of the league in what was their interim coach Muhsin Ertuğral's first game in charge in January in Mother City. Nabi appears to be still harbouring a grudge against the Turk for “beating” him.

“We've closed the chapter of the cup win and we now open the league chapter. This league game [against City] is important. I want the same spirit like the last game from my players; first, because City are a good team, forget their last few games where they've been struggling to win,'' Nabi said during a media open day at Naturena on Monday morning.

“Second, Muhsin Ertuğral beat me in Cape Town. Kaizer Chiefs need the points, so we have to play every game with a cup final spirit.''

City are winless in their last eight games with six defeats and two draws across all competitions. City's last win was in January, beating Richards Bay 2-1 at home. Having beaten Magesi and Stellenbosch in the league and Nedbank Cup respectively in their last two league games, Chiefs will be eager to do something they have never done this season, that's winning three games in a row.

SowetanLIVE

