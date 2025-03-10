“Today [Saturday], he did an excellent job, together with the analysis department with the goalkeeper coach [Tyron Damon], with everyone in that space, helping him to make the right decisions.”
With the Buccaneers looking to have done enough to secure a 2-1 victory in regulation time before Moralo netted deep in injury time, the Spaniard felt they should have done better to manage the game.
“We were wrong in our positioning at the last minute. We allowed them to have contact with the ball.
“Players like Bradley [Grobler], like [Vincent] Pule and Christian [Saile] [were] in the areas close to our box and they punished us in the end.
"[Penalties] is one of the possibilities in a knockout game. There are only two possible results in these types of games... [so] you have to go to the penalties and do your best. We did a good job in that space. I am happy to be in the semifinals.”
The Buccaneers will shift their focus to the Betway Premiership with two tough fixtures against Stellenbosch on Monday at 7.30pm at Athlone Stadium, before welcoming Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
Meanwhile, SuperSport assistant coach Andre Arendse was proud of his side’s performance and is hoping they will build on that in their league matches.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Sundowns v AmaZulu, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Pirates, Athlone (7.30pm); Galaxy v SuperSport, Mbombela (7.30pm); Magesi v Bay, Seshego (7.30pm).
Wednesday: Chiefs v CPT City, FNB (7.30pm); Polokwane v Arrows, Old Peter Mokaba; Gallants v Sekhukhune, Seisa Ramabodu (7.30pm).
Friday: AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm).
Saturday: Magesi v Arrows, Seshego (3.30pm); CPT City v Gallants, Athlone (3.30pm); Chippa v Polokwane, Buffalo City Municipality (8pm).
Sunday: Bay v Chiefs, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); Pirates v Sundowns, FNB (3.30pm); Sekhukhune v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm).
SowetanLIVE
Riveiro hails 'excellent' Chaine as Bucs make cup semis
Keeper's two saves in shootout sink SuperSport
Image: Philip Maeta
After securing a place in the Nedbank Cup semifinal, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was full of praise for Sipho Chaine. The goalkeeper made two crucial saves during the penalty shoot-out against SuperSport United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday to help them advance to the last four.
The Buccaneers are on course to defend their title and win it for the third time in succession after winning 5-4 in the penalty shoot-out.
They surrendered their lead twice to go to extra time after Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Evidence Makgopa scored for them, while Terrence Dzvukamanja and Gape Moralo netted for Matsatsantsa a Pitori.
“It’s his [Chaine’s] role in the penalty shoot-out, he has to stay there between the posts and try to catch at least one more than the opponent. He’s been doing well in that scenario in recent occasions in penalties,” Riveiro told the media after the match.
Image: Lefty Shivambu
“Today [Saturday], he did an excellent job, together with the analysis department with the goalkeeper coach [Tyron Damon], with everyone in that space, helping him to make the right decisions.”
With the Buccaneers looking to have done enough to secure a 2-1 victory in regulation time before Moralo netted deep in injury time, the Spaniard felt they should have done better to manage the game.
“We were wrong in our positioning at the last minute. We allowed them to have contact with the ball.
“Players like Bradley [Grobler], like [Vincent] Pule and Christian [Saile] [were] in the areas close to our box and they punished us in the end.
"[Penalties] is one of the possibilities in a knockout game. There are only two possible results in these types of games... [so] you have to go to the penalties and do your best. We did a good job in that space. I am happy to be in the semifinals.”
The Buccaneers will shift their focus to the Betway Premiership with two tough fixtures against Stellenbosch on Monday at 7.30pm at Athlone Stadium, before welcoming Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
Meanwhile, SuperSport assistant coach Andre Arendse was proud of his side’s performance and is hoping they will build on that in their league matches.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Sundowns v AmaZulu, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Pirates, Athlone (7.30pm); Galaxy v SuperSport, Mbombela (7.30pm); Magesi v Bay, Seshego (7.30pm).
Wednesday: Chiefs v CPT City, FNB (7.30pm); Polokwane v Arrows, Old Peter Mokaba; Gallants v Sekhukhune, Seisa Ramabodu (7.30pm).
Friday: AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm).
Saturday: Magesi v Arrows, Seshego (3.30pm); CPT City v Gallants, Athlone (3.30pm); Chippa v Polokwane, Buffalo City Municipality (8pm).
Sunday: Bay v Chiefs, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); Pirates v Sundowns, FNB (3.30pm); Sekhukhune v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm).
SowetanLIVE
Credit Pirates, not me, for promoting youngsters – Riveiro
Title race not over for Bucs despite setback loss, says Ncikazi
Eyes on Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns as Nedbank Cup continues
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos